Israeli overnight attacks on West Bank murder 6 Palestinians, injure 9

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, reports from Palestine's official media detailed a grim toll as 6 Palestinians fell victim to Israeli attacks overnight in the occupied West Bank.



The city of Tulkarem witnessed the loss of 5 lives in an Israeli airstrike, leaving an additional 9 individuals injured, with 3 in critical condition, according to information provided by a Palestinian news agency.



Concurrently, near Hebron city, a Palestinian lost his life at the hands of the Israeli army, with the claim that he had attempted a stabbing.



The news agency reported that Israeli forces allowed him to bleed without permitting medical teams to approach until his demise.



The broader context reveals heightened tensions across the West Bank since hostilities erupted on Oct. 7 between Palestinian groups and Israel in Gaza.



The toll on the Palestinian side has been severe, with the Palestinian Health Ministry reporting at least 194 lives lost and over 2,700 individuals sustaining injuries at the hands of Israeli forces since Oct. 7.

