Biden says hostage agreement with Hamas will take place

(MENAFN) In a press briefing at the White House on Tuesday, United States President Joe Biden expressed confidence in the progress of negotiations for the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, despite the ongoing conflict between the militant group and Israel. Biden revealed that he has been in daily communication with the parties involved but refrained from divulging specific details about the potential agreement.



"I believe it's going to happen, but I don't want to get into detail," President Biden stated when asked about the status of the hostage deal. In a message to the families of the hostages, he urged them to "hang in there" and assured them that help is on the way.



However, Biden did not provide a timeline for the completion of the agreement nor did he comment on the potential scale of the hostage release. A senior United States official later tempered Biden's statement, cautioning that the negotiations remain volatile and could face setbacks. The official emphasized that while progress has been made, a final agreement is not yet secured.



The Israeli government estimates that approximately 240 hostages are still held in Gaza, more than a month after the October 7 attacks by Hamas that triggered the latest conflict in the region. The militant group, which effectively controls Gaza, claimed responsibility for killing around 1,200 people and subsequently took hostages with the aim of securing the release of Palestinians held in Israeli jails.



To date, only four hostages, including two Americans, have been released, and Israeli forces managed to rescue a captured soldier. Reports suggest that ongoing negotiations primarily revolve around a potential prisoner swap for the release of dozens of hostages. In addition to the hostage issue, Hamas is pushing for a ceasefire in the region. The conflict has taken a toll, with authorities in the Gaza Strip reporting over 11,000 Palestinian casualties since the fighting commenced. As the negotiations unfold, the international community watches closely, hoping for a resolution to ease tensions and bring an end to the protracted conflict.





