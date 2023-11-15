Palestine Red Crescent rejects Israel’s claims of gunmen in Al-Quds hospital in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Palestine Red Crescent Society released a statement refuting Israeli assertions regarding the alleged presence of Palestinian gunmen within Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza.
The Red Crescent denounced "the (Israeli) occupation army’s false allegations of gunmen firing from inside Al-Quds Hospital."
The statement also deemed the assertions as "incitement to target the hospital," highlighting that such claims represent a blatant violation of international humanitarian law.
Earlier on Monday, Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee asserted in a statement that the Israeli military came under attack with RPG fire and gunfire from Al-Quds Hospital.
On Sunday, the Red Crescent Society reported that Al-Quds Hospital became inoperable due to a shortage of fuel and electricity. Despite this, numerous residents in Gaza sought refuge in the hospital, anticipating that its designation as a civilian facility would protect it from attacks.
By Sunday, Gaza's local authorities disclosed that 22 out of the 34 hospitals in the region had become non-operational due to the impact of Israel's military offensive.
