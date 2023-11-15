Expelled US House representative blamed of attacking colleague

(MENAFN) In a shocking turn of events, former United States House Speaker Kevin McCarthy finds himself at the center of controversy as he stands accused of assaulting Representative Tim Burchett, a fellow Republican who played a pivotal role in McCarthy's recent removal from his leadership position. The alleged incident occurred on Tuesday, following a closed-door meeting of GOP lawmakers in the US Capitol.



According to reports, McCarthy is accused of elbowing Burchett in the back as the Tennessee Republican was engaged in a conversation with NPR reporter Claudia Grisales in a Capitol hallway. Grisales, who witnessed the altercation, reported that McCarthy's actions caused Burchett to lunge toward her. In an audio clip capturing the moment, Burchett can be heard reacting to the alleged jab, and he later confronted McCarthy, questioning why he had been struck from behind.



McCarthy, however, vehemently denied the accusation, leading to a heated exchange between the two politicians. Burchett, not mincing words, accused McCarthy of lacking courage and labeled the incident as a "chicken move." The altercation underscores the intense internal divisions within the Republican Party, especially in the aftermath of McCarthy's unprecedented ouster as House Speaker, a historic event in US politics.



In the aftermath of the alleged assault, Burchett revealed that McCarthy was shielded by his security detail, preventing any immediate physical reprisals. Describing the purported elbowing as a "clean shot to the kidneys," Burchett speculated that the incident was a form of retribution for his pivotal vote to remove McCarthy from his leadership position, a move that marked the first-ever ouster of a sitting House Speaker in United States history.



Burchett, visibly upset by the incident, likened McCarthy's behavior to that of a child throwing a rock over a fence and seeking refuge behind a protective figure. He criticized McCarthy's reliance on security personnel, asserting that the former House Speaker knew he was shielded from any consequences. The alleged assault has further heightened tensions within the Republican Party, adding a new layer of intrigue and scrutiny to the ongoing power struggle within its ranks. As investigations into the incident unfold, the fallout from McCarthy's leadership ouster continues to reverberate through the corridors of Capitol Hill.



