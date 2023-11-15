Estonian PM officially voices her desire to assume role of NATO Secretary-General

(MENAFN) In a bold move that reflects both ambition and resilience, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has officially expressed her desire to assume the role of NATO Secretary-General, succeeding Jens Stoltenberg. Despite a recent scandal involving her husband's business dealings with Russia, Kallas remains undeterred, emphasizing her unique qualifications for the prestigious position.



Speaking at a Politico-hosted security conference, Prime Minister Kallas outlined her vision for the next NATO Secretary-General, advocating for a candidate from a "new" member state with at least two decades of NATO membership. She underscored the importance of the candidate's country having dedicated 2 percent of its GDP to defense and expressed a preference for a female appointee.



Notably, Kallas highlighted Estonia's significant support to Ukraine, asserting her belief in the beatability of Moscow's military and expressing optimism that Kiev could emerge victorious in the ongoing conflict. Despite some Western capitals showing waning support, she revealed her surprise at the continued backing from many American politicians.



While Kallas had previously hinted at her interest in the top NATO job, she tempered expectations in a May interview with the BBC, deeming it "highly unlikely" that she would be selected. Estonia, a NATO member for nearly three decades, still perceives itself as less eligible than some other member states, according to Kallas.



The Prime Minister, known for advocating stringent sanctions against Russia in response to its military operations in Ukraine, finds herself under scrutiny following revelations by Estonian media. Reports unveiled that her husband, Arvo Hallik, holds a 25 percent stake in a logistics company operating in Russia, a revelation that has sparked calls for Kallas's resignation, given the Western restrictions on such activities.



As Kallas navigates the complexities of her candidacy, the political landscape remains fraught with both challenges and opportunities. Her candidacy is set against the backdrop of shifting geopolitical dynamics and heightened tensions, adding an extra layer of significance to the ongoing discourse surrounding NATO's leadership and the suitability of its potential future Secretary-General.



