Hamas says Israel delays potential hostage release deal

(MENAFN) On Monday, the armed wing of the Palestinian Hamas group stated that Israel is delaying a potential agreement involving the release of numerous Israeli hostages in exchange for the freedom of Palestinian women and children held in Israeli prisons.



According to Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obeida, Qatari mediators have been working on a deal to release 100 Israeli women and children in return for freeing 200 Palestinian children and 75 women from Israeli jails.



The Israeli side reportedly requested the release of women and children held in Gaza, but Hamas indicated its willingness to agree to a five-day truce during which it could release 50 captives in Gaza, with the possibility of increasing the number to 70.



Abu Obeida accused Israel of procrastinating, avoiding any concessions, as well as disregarding the well-being of its captives in Gaza. He also mentioned the death of a female Israeli soldier held hostage, who was reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike a few days ago. A video of her in captivity was later released by the Al-Qassam Brigades.



Qatar is leading mediation efforts between Hamas and Israel, and the Al-Qassam Brigades previously stated that they are holding 200-250 people captive, including Israeli soldiers and civilians.

