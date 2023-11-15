Israeli airstrikes on Jabalia destroy 12 houses, cause deaths

(MENAFN) Late on Monday, Israel conducted airstrikes in the northern Gaza Strip, resulting in the destruction of 12 homes and causing casualties with several Palestinians killed and others injured.



An official Palestinian news outlet declared in a post on social media that "dozens of martyrs have been recovered, and 12 houses were entirely destroyed by the Israeli airstrikes on the Jabalia Services Club area."



It also mentioned that "31 martyrs have been recovered up to this moment."



Images shared by the broadcaster reportedly depict the aftermath of Israeli airstrikes, showing casualties and injuries in a residential area near the Jabalia Services Club.



For over a month, the Israeli military has been conducting attacks across the Gaza Strip, focusing its ground operation on isolating the northern part and establishing a significant military presence.



The relentless air and ground assaults by Israel on the Gaza Strip, including hospitals, residences, and places of worship, have been ongoing since the cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7.



As of Sunday, the government media office in Gaza reported that the death toll from the continuous Israeli attacks has exceeded 11,100, including over 8,000 children and women.

