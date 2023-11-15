Kuwait Oil Price Up USD 1.84 To USD 86.40 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by USD 1.84 to USD 86.40 per barrel on Tuesday as opposed to USD 84.56 pb last Friday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Wednesday.

At the global level, the price of the Brent crude went down by five cents to USD 82.47 per barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate stabilized at USD 78.26 pb. (end)

