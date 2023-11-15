UN Human Rights Council Discusses Azerbaijan's Report

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The 4th periodic
report of Azerbaijan was reviewed within the framework of the 44th
session of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) Working Group on the
Universal Periodic Review (UPR), Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told
Trend .
Azerbaijan was represented by a delegation headed by Deputy
Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov.
During the UPR examination, which is held once in 5 years, the
state of fulfillment of international obligations by a UN member
state in the field of human rights protection is assessed and
recommendations are given to the state, whose report is presented
to other states, in relevant areas.
Samir Sharifov, speaking within the framework of the periodic
report, spoke about the work carried out in Azerbaijan, cooperation
within the framework of international human rights mechanisms,
provided detailed information on the "Great Return" state program,
the problem of refugees and IDPs resulting from Armenian
aggression, facts of violation of Azerbaijanis' rights, the problem
of missing persons, etc.
Within the framework of the UPR survey on Azerbaijan, about 120
representatives of UN member states made speeches and presented
their recommendations on the state of human rights in
Azerbaijan.
The overwhelming majority of the member countries highly
appreciated the human rights reforms carried out in Azerbaijan and
recommended continuing the positive dynamics in this field.
The majority of speakers highly appreciated the use of
information technologies for the protection of civil, economic and
cultural rights, ensuring sustainable economic and social
development, further improving the living standards of the
population, as well as providing public services in Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan's important role in promoting the model of
multiculturalism, intercultural and interreligious dialogue, as
well as its active chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement was
emphasized.
Voluntary, safe and dignified return of IDPs to Azerbaijani
territories liberated from Armenian occupation, as well as
large-scale reconstruction and rehabilitation work carried out in
these territories, restoration of destroyed settlements in
accordance with the concepts of "Smart City" and "Smart Village"
were highly appreciated.
The speeches also paid attention to the work carried out by
Azerbaijan on demining and elimination of environmental damage in
its territories liberated from Armenian occupation.
In addition, the steps taken by Azerbaijan in the field of
science and education, as well as ensuring the rights of women and
children, were highly appreciated.
Azerbaijan's national report as well as other relevant documents
are available here .
In total, along with Azerbaijan, reports of 14 countries are
scheduled to be considered this year on November 6-17.
