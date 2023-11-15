Azerbaijan's Delegation Studying Weapons Showcased At Dubai Airshow 2023 (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and other leadership of the ministry are taking part in Dubai Airshow 2023 international exhibition in UAE, Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

"The leadership of the Ministry got acquainted with the weapons and military equipment displayed at the stand of ROKETSAN company of the Turkish Defense Industry," the ministry noted.

"At the meeting held with the directorate of the ROKETSAN company, the prospects for the development of military-technical cooperation were discussed, detailed views were exchanged on other issues of mutual interest," added the ministry.

Dubai Airshow 2023 is one of the growing trade fairs in the global Aerospace industry. The exhibition takes place every two years at Al Maktoum International Airport - Dubai World Central.

The event is estimated to be attended by over 1,400 exhibitors from 95 countries, with over 180 aircraft to be showcased.

It will last until November 17.

