Azerbaijan's Delegation Studying Weapons Showcased At Dubai Airshow 2023 (PHOTO)

Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and other
leadership of the ministry are taking part in Dubai Airshow 2023
international exhibition in UAE, Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan
said, Trend reports.
"The leadership of the Ministry got acquainted with the weapons
and military equipment displayed at the stand of ROKETSAN company
of the Turkish Defense Industry," the ministry noted.
"At the meeting held with the directorate of the ROKETSAN
company, the prospects for the development of military-technical
cooperation were discussed, detailed views were exchanged on other
issues of mutual interest," added the ministry.
Dubai Airshow 2023 is one of the growing trade fairs in the
global Aerospace industry. The exhibition takes place every two
years at Al Maktoum International Airport - Dubai World
Central.
The event is estimated to be attended by over 1,400 exhibitors
from 95 countries, with over 180 aircraft to be showcased.
It will last until November 17.
