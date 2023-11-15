Azerbaijan's ADY Container Initiating Co-Op With Maersk And COSCO Companies

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. "ADY Container" (subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways) gives a start to new projects with the world's largest shipping companies Maersk and COSCO, ADY Container told Trend .

According to the information, within the framework of these projects it is supposed to carry out cargo transportation in containers in various directions by sea lines and by rail.

With joint efforts of companies Maersk and "ADY Container" will be realized the first delivery of cargoes in containers from Spain to the Kazakh port of Aktau. Containers with fish feed will be delivered by Maersk vessel to Georgia's port of Poti. Here the containers will be loaded on platforms and delivered by rail to the port of Baku by the operator "ADY Container". Then they will be delivered by ship from the port of Baku to the port of Aktau.

Within the framework of cooperation with COSCO, a container train from Kazakhstan by rail will enter Azerbaijan from Yalama station. From there, the containers will be delivered to the Georgian port of Poti. Then containers loaded with products of metallurgical industry are planned to be delivered by ships to Italy. "ADY Container" is an operator of cargo transportation on the territory of Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Cooperation with Maersk and COSCO will contribute to increasing the volume of transit cargoes transported through the territory of Azerbaijan, as well as attracting additional cargoes to the routes passing through the territory of Azerbaijan.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel