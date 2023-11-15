Azerbaijan's ADY Container Initiating Co-Op With Maersk And COSCO Companies

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. "ADY Container"
(subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways) gives a start to new projects
with the world's largest shipping companies Maersk and COSCO, ADY
Container told Trend .
According to the information, within the framework of these
projects it is supposed to carry out cargo transportation in
containers in various directions by sea lines and by rail.
With joint efforts of companies Maersk and "ADY Container" will
be realized the first delivery of cargoes in containers from Spain
to the Kazakh port of Aktau. Containers with fish feed will be
delivered by Maersk vessel to Georgia's port of Poti. Here the
containers will be loaded on platforms and delivered by rail to the
port of Baku by the operator "ADY Container". Then they will be
delivered by ship from the port of Baku to the port of Aktau.
Within the framework of cooperation with COSCO, a container
train from Kazakhstan by rail will enter Azerbaijan from Yalama
station. From there, the containers will be delivered to the
Georgian port of Poti. Then containers loaded with products of
metallurgical industry are planned to be delivered by ships to
Italy. "ADY Container" is an operator of cargo transportation on
the territory of Azerbaijan and Georgia.
Cooperation with Maersk and COSCO will contribute to increasing
the volume of transit cargoes transported through the territory of
Azerbaijan, as well as attracting additional cargoes to the routes
passing through the territory of Azerbaijan.
