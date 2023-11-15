Baku Hosting II Meteorological Forum Of Turkic World

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Baku is hosting
the II Meteorological Forum of the Turkic World, Trend reports.
The forum involves the participation of ministers responsible
for the environment and climate change from Turkic-speaking
countries, heads of meteorological services, representatives of
governmental entities, and experts.
The aim of the forum is to coordinate activities in the field of
climate change and to expand the exchange of experience in creating
an early warning system for extreme weather conditions.
Held within the framework of the 100th anniversary of the
national leader Heydar Aliyev, the forum is supported by the UN
Development Program.
Among the participants are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan,
Turkmenistan (as observer), Uzbekistan, Türkiye, Turkish Republic
of Northern Cyprus (as observer) and Hungary (as observer)
The First Meteorological Forum of the Turkic World took place on
February 19, 2021, in Ankara.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp
channel
MENAFN15112023000187011040ID1107425713
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.