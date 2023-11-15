Kyrgyzstan, Hungary Discuss Launch Of Direct Air Flights

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 15. The launch of
direct air flight between Kyrgyzstan and Hungary was discussed
during the 3rd session of the intergovernmental Kyrgyz-Hungarian
Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation, Trend reports.
Chaired by Kyrgyz Minister of Economy and Commerce Daniyar
Amangeldiev and Hungarian foreign ministry's state secretary for
bilateral relations Tamás Menczer, the commission highlighted that
this move would enhance trade and economic collaboration,
significantly contributing to the development of the tourism
industries in both countries.
During the talks, it was also noted that the current trade
turnover doesn't fully harness the potential of both countries.
There's a need to diversify the range of traded goods and increase
mutual trade volume.
Emphasis was placed on the importance of ongoing dialogue
between the business communities of both countries to identify new
opportunities for cooperation.
The Kyrgyz minister also mentioned that currently,
Kyrgyz-Hungarian cooperation covers a wide range of issues,
including political, socio-economic, cultural, humanitarian, and
scientific-technical collaboration. Hungary was the first EU
country with which Kyrgyzstan established a strategic
partnership.
The discussion about the direct flight has been ongoing among
official representatives of both countries for at least three
years.
