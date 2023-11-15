Kyrgyzstan, Hungary Discuss Launch Of Direct Air Flights

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 15. The launch of direct air flight between Kyrgyzstan and Hungary was discussed during the 3rd session of the intergovernmental Kyrgyz-Hungarian Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation, Trend reports.

Chaired by Kyrgyz Minister of Economy and Commerce Daniyar Amangeldiev and Hungarian foreign ministry's state secretary for bilateral relations Tamás Menczer, the commission highlighted that this move would enhance trade and economic collaboration, significantly contributing to the development of the tourism industries in both countries.

During the talks, it was also noted that the current trade turnover doesn't fully harness the potential of both countries. There's a need to diversify the range of traded goods and increase mutual trade volume.

Emphasis was placed on the importance of ongoing dialogue between the business communities of both countries to identify new opportunities for cooperation.

The Kyrgyz minister also mentioned that currently, Kyrgyz-Hungarian cooperation covers a wide range of issues, including political, socio-economic, cultural, humanitarian, and scientific-technical collaboration. Hungary was the first EU country with which Kyrgyzstan established a strategic partnership.

The discussion about the direct flight has been ongoing among official representatives of both countries for at least three years.