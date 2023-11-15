Azerbaijan To Present Its Fourth Voluntary National Report

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Azerbaijan will present its fourth voluntary national report in 2024, the country's Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov said at the II Baku Forum on Sustainable Development themed“Sustainable finance and investment”, Trend reports.

