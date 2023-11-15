               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan To Present Its Fourth Voluntary National Report


11/15/2023 2:14:37 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Azerbaijan will present its fourth voluntary national report in 2024, the country's Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov said at the II Baku Forum on Sustainable Development themed“Sustainable finance and investment”, Trend reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN15112023000187011040ID1107425711

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search