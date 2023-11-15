Ukraine Says 820 Russian Invaders Killed In Action, 15 Tanks Destroyed In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From February 24, 2022 to November 15, 2023, Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminated 314,290 Russian invaders, including 820 in the past 24 hours.

That's according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

Also, the Ukrainian defense forces destroyed 5,377 enemy tanks (+15 in the past day), 10,104 (+18) armored fighting vehicles, 7,647 (+58) artillery systems, 884 (+2) MLR systems, 582 (+2) air defense systems, 323 (+1) warplanes, 324 (+0) helicopters, 5,675 (+26) operational and tactical-level UAVs, 1,562 (+1) cruise missiles, 22 (+0) warships/cutters, 1 (+0) submarine, 10,020 (+47) trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,083 (+2) units of specialized equipment.

The incoming reports on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Air Force has launched 10 strikes on Russian manpower and equipment clusters, Also, Ukraine's air defense forces downed a Su-25 attack aircraft, two Shahed-136/131 one-way attack UAVs, 17 reconnaissance drones, and a Kh-59 guided missile.

Missile forces hit six enemy clusters, a control post, 17 artillery systems in firing positions, three air defense systems, and a fuel depot.