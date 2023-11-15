               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Defense Ministry's Leadership Participates In Dubai Airshow 2023


11/15/2023 2:13:11 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and other leadership of the Ministry are taking part in the Dubai Airshow 2023 international exhibition being held in the UAE, Azernews reports.

The leadership of the Ministry got acquainted with the weapons and military equipment displayed at the stand of the ROKETSAN company of the Turkish Defense Industry.

At the meeting held with the directorate of the ROKETSAN company, the prospects for the development of military-technical cooperation were discussed, and detailed views were exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.

