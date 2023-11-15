Azerbaijan Defense Ministry's Leadership Participates In Dubai Airshow 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and
other leadership of the Ministry are taking part in the Dubai
Airshow 2023 international exhibition being held in the UAE, Azernews reports.
The leadership of the Ministry got acquainted with the weapons
and military equipment displayed at the stand of the ROKETSAN
company of the Turkish Defense Industry.
At the meeting held with the directorate of the ROKETSAN
company, the prospects for the development of military-technical
cooperation were discussed, and detailed views were exchanged on
other issues of mutual interest.
