Fourth Periodic Report Of Azerbaijan Examined At 44Th Session Of UPR

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On 14 November, the fourth periodic report of the Republic of
Azerbaijan was considered within the framework of the 44th session
of the Working Group on the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of the
UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Azernews reports.
Azerbaijan was represented at the event by a delegation headed
by Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, the Press Service of the
Foreign Ministry said.
It should be noted that the UPR review, which is held every five
years, assesses the state of fulfillment by a UN member state of
its international obligations in the field of human rights
protection and makes recommendations to the state whose report is
heard by other states.
Speaking within the framework of the Periodic Report, the Deputy
Minister spoke about the work carried out in Azerbaijan,
cooperation within international human rights mechanisms, the state
program "Great Return", the problem of refugees and IDPs
encountered Armenian aggression, the issue of missing persons, etc.
He provided detailed information on the UPR review of
Azerbaijan.
Within the framework of the UPR review of Azerbaijan,
representatives of about 120 UN member states spoke and presented
their recommendations on the human rights situation in
Azerbaijan.
The overwhelming majority of member states highly assessed the
reforms carried out in the sphere of human rights in Azerbaijan and
recommended the continuation of positive dynamics in this
sphere.
Most of the speakers highly appreciated the use of information
technologies in the protection of civil, economic, and cultural
rights, sustainable economic and social development, further
improvement of living standards of the population, as well as
provision of public services in Azerbaijan. The important role of
the Azerbaijani model of multiculturalism and promotion of
intercultural and interreligious dialogue was underlined.
Azerbaijan's active chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement was
welcomed.
The voluntary, safe, and dignified return of internally
displaced persons to the liberated territories, large-scale
reconstruction and restoration works carried out in these
territories, and reconstruction of destroyed settlements in
accordance with the concepts of "smart city" and "smart village"
were highly appreciated.
The speeches also drew attention to the work done by Azerbaijan
in the direction of demining and eliminating environmental damage
in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation.
Steps taken in the field of science and education, as well as
towards ensuring the rights of women and children in our country
were welcomed.
In general, besides Azerbaijan, reports of 14 countries are
planned to be considered from 6 to 17 November this year.
