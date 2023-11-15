Fourth Periodic Report Of Azerbaijan Examined At 44Th Session Of UPR

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On 14 November, the fourth periodic report of the Republic of Azerbaijan was considered within the framework of the 44th session of the Working Group on the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan was represented at the event by a delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, the Press Service of the Foreign Ministry said.

It should be noted that the UPR review, which is held every five years, assesses the state of fulfillment by a UN member state of its international obligations in the field of human rights protection and makes recommendations to the state whose report is heard by other states.

Speaking within the framework of the Periodic Report, the Deputy Minister spoke about the work carried out in Azerbaijan, cooperation within international human rights mechanisms, the state program "Great Return", the problem of refugees and IDPs encountered Armenian aggression, the issue of missing persons, etc. He provided detailed information on the UPR review of Azerbaijan.

Within the framework of the UPR review of Azerbaijan, representatives of about 120 UN member states spoke and presented their recommendations on the human rights situation in Azerbaijan.

The overwhelming majority of member states highly assessed the reforms carried out in the sphere of human rights in Azerbaijan and recommended the continuation of positive dynamics in this sphere.

Most of the speakers highly appreciated the use of information technologies in the protection of civil, economic, and cultural rights, sustainable economic and social development, further improvement of living standards of the population, as well as provision of public services in Azerbaijan. The important role of the Azerbaijani model of multiculturalism and promotion of intercultural and interreligious dialogue was underlined. Azerbaijan's active chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement was welcomed.

The voluntary, safe, and dignified return of internally displaced persons to the liberated territories, large-scale reconstruction and restoration works carried out in these territories, and reconstruction of destroyed settlements in accordance with the concepts of "smart city" and "smart village" were highly appreciated.

The speeches also drew attention to the work done by Azerbaijan in the direction of demining and eliminating environmental damage in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation.

Steps taken in the field of science and education, as well as towards ensuring the rights of women and children in our country were welcomed.

In general, besides Azerbaijan, reports of 14 countries are planned to be considered from 6 to 17 November this year.