Sand And Dust Storms Become More Frequent Worldwide: UN

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





BERLIN, Nov 15 (NNN-Xinhua) - Sand and dust storms are“dramatically” more frequent in some places worldwide, with at least a quarter of the storms caused by humans, according to the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD).

“The sight of rolling dark clouds of sand and dust engulfing everything in their path and turning day into night is one of nature's most intimidating spectacles. It is a costly phenomenon that wreaks havoc everywhere from Northern and Central Asia to sub-Saharan Africa,” said Ibrahim Thiaw, UNCCD's executive secretary.

“Sand and dust storms present a formidable challenge to achieving sustainable development. However, just as sand and dust storms are exacerbated by human activities, they can also be reduced through human actions,” said Thiaw.

While sand and dust storms are a prevalent and seasonal natural phenomenon in some regions, the problem is exacerbated by poor land and water management, droughts, and climate change, according to UNCCD experts. - NNN-XINHUA