Alzheimers Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Trends, Top Players, Revenue Opportunity And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global Alzheimer's therapeutics market revenue was valued at US$ 6.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 13.6 billion by 2031. The market will register a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 8.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Alzheimer's disease is a neurological condition that causes the brain to atrophy (shrink) and kills brain cells. The most frequent kind of dementia causes a person's mental, behavioral, and social abilities to continuously deteriorate, which impairs their capacity for independent living. Forgetting previous discussions or experiences is one of the disease's early symptoms.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Increase in the prevalence of Alzheimer?s disease in industrialized and developing nations will drive market growth.

The demand for developing therapies for the disease has increased as awareness of the condition has spread around the globe and a few factors, including a rise in the number of individuals who have been diagnosed, fuel the market expansion.

The availability of drugs such as Exelon, Aricept, Razadyne, and Memantine for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease drives the growth of the market.

Industry players' ongoing focus on implementing growth strategies to introduce new drugs is expected to fuel market growth.

The number of central nervous system disorders would rise in the future, accelerating market expansion.

Increased awareness about Alzheimer's disease therapy boosts the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Pandemic Effect on Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the market. Alzheimer's patients were more likely to contract the COVID-19 than other patients. As a result, the prolonged lockdown period contributed to more serious neuropsychiatric problems. However, during the pandemic, there was a rise in the number of COVID-19 infections among patients, which increased the demand for drugs.

Regional Analysis

North America contributed to the largest market share and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the projected period. Due to a rise in the number of products receiving FDA clearance in the United States. Additionally, the expansion of research initiatives to create novel pharmaceuticals in North American developed nations had a significant impact on the market's expansion.

However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR throughout the market forecast for Alzheimer's therapies due to the increase in innovative technologies assisting in the treatment of the disease.

Leading Competitors

The leading companies in the global Alzheimer?s therapeutics market are:

Novartis AG

Merck & Co. Inc

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

H. Lundbeck A/S

Biogen

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

Eisai Co. Ltd

Lupin Ltd

Eli Lilly and Company

AbbVie Inc

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global Alzheimer?s therapeutics market segmentation focuses on Drug Class, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation Based on Drug Class

N-Methyl-D-Aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist

Cholinesterase inhibitors

Others

Segmentation Based on Distribution Channel

Drug Store and Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy

Segmentation Based on Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan, South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

