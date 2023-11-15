Cannabis Market Size, Demand, Share, Key Players, Revenue, Overview, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global cannabis market revenue was valued at US$ 25.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 149.5 billion by 2031. The market will register a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 20.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Cannabis, more commonly referred to as marijuana, is herbal medicine derived from plants of the cannabis genus that is used to treat a wide range of symptoms and illnesses, including chronic pain, cancer, and mental problems. The two primary cannabinoids (THC and CBD) obtained from this plant that have medical use are tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Increasing cannabis legalization rates and the approval of its use in the medical community will drive market growth.

The growing awareness among consumers of the drug's health benefits and its expanding variety of medical applications, including the treatment of various diseases and symptoms. These factors fuel the market.

Numerous significant problems exist, such as the stigma associated with cannabis usage and the complex legal structure for its use. Such factors hamper the market growth.

COVID-19 Pandemic Effect on Market

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant negative impact on the cannabis market. This can be attributed to some factors, including a decline in product demand from significant end-users, limited operations in the majority of industries, insufficient funding for academic and research institutions, and difficulties in providing necessary/post-sales services.

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the market in terms of the largest share. This region offers lucrative opportunities for key players in the market due to a surge in R&D activities for drug discovery using medical cannabis, and an increase in awareness about the benefits associated with medical cannabis. and an increase in the incidence of chronic diseases like osteoarthritis and cancer. As a result, the market is also expected to grow as a result of factors like improved intellectual property rights, enhanced legality, and continuous research into genetic modification and plant development. Such factors drive the market growth in this region.

Leading Competitors

The leading companies in the global cannabis market are:

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Tilray

Canopy Growth Corporation

Cresco Labs

Curaleaf

Ecofibre Limited

Green Thumb Industries

HEXO Corp.

INDIVA

Maricann Inc.

medical marijuana inc.

MME, LLC.

Organigram Holdings Inc.

Stenocare

Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global cannabis market segmentation focuses on Product type, Compound, Application, and Region.

Segmentation Based on Product Type

Buds or Marijuana Flower

Cannabis Extracts

Segmentation Based on Compound

THC-dominant

Balanced THC and CBD

CBD-dominant

Segmentation Based on Application

Medical

Recreational

Others

Segmentation Based on Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan, South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Brazil

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

