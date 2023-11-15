Coal To Liquid Fuel Market Size, Overview, Top Key Players, Growth, Share, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global coal-to-liquid fuel market revenue was around US$ 3.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 7.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Coal is a crucial fuel used to create electricity around the world, while petroleum fuels are frequently used in vehicles. Additionally, since coal and petroleum fuels are primarily composed of carbon, turning coal into liquid fuels is easier to do. Coal-to-liquid technology or coal liquefaction via direct or indirect liquefaction are other names for the process of producing liquid fuel from coal.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The depletion of fossil fuel supplies, particularly crude oil-related ones, has increased the need for alternative technologies to manufacture synthetic fuels. Thus, it is anticipated to fuel the market growth.

The demand for different industrial products and chemicals has increased due to the rapid growth in the global population. Such a factor propels market expansion.

Synthetic fuels used as raw materials in the chemical industries will create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the coal-to-liquid fuel market.

The high capital expenditure is required to build up liquefaction units and apply new technology. Thus, this factor restrains market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. The pandemic has severely disrupted the world economy along with infections and fatalities. Due to the Government enacted a lockdown, mining, and building projects have been negatively impacted by global regulations to promote social estrangement, which has either slowed down or been placed on hold until further notice. The aforementioned reason had a significant impact on the coal-to-liquid fuel market. However, vaccination campaigns in both developing and developed nations have resulted in a progressive drop in social isolation-related restrictions.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the market. India and China are the nations in this region with the fastest-growing economies. This region's lack of petroleum resources has boosted the demand for coal to liquid technology, a strategic response to China's and India's lack of oil and gas resources that would provide national energy security. China Energy, a Chinese corporation, has developed locally relevant, eco-friendly, and effective coal conversion technology. Such factors boost the market growth in this region.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global coal-to-liquid fuel market are:

Shanxi Lu'an Co. Ltd

Bumi Plc

Envidity Energy Inc

Sasol Energy

Yitai Coal Oil Manufacturing Co. Ltd

Cleanse Corporation

DKRW Energy

Altona Energy

Shenhua Group

Jincheng Anthracite Mining Co., Ltd

Monash Energy

Clean Carbon Industries

Rentech

Secure Energy

Hunton Energy

Siemens

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global coal-to liquid-fuel market segmentation focuses on Technology, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Technology

Direct Liquefaction

Indirect Liquefaction

Segmentation based on Application

Transportation Fuel

Cooking Fuel

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

