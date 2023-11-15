Construction Dumper Market Size, Opportunities, Share, Leading Players, Revenue And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global construction dumper market revenue was around US$ 17.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 27.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

A dumper is a piece of construction machine used to transport bulk materials, frequently on construction projects. Sand, soil, and gravel are examples of loose materials that are typically transported by dumper trucks. Mining, agriculture, forestry, and infrastructure all use dumper trucks. The size and capacity of the construction dumpers differ greatly.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Rising population levels and rising demand for bridges, highways, and tunnels fuel the market expansion.

The amount of work produced every shift can be increased through strong percussive ability, high productivity, and energy recovery. Because of this, several important businesses are concentrating on producing innovative construction dumpers for mining and construction applications. Thus, it is anticipated to fuel the market growth.

Increasing government spending on mining and infrastructure projects will fuel profitable expansion in the market.

Rapid urbanization has resulted from population growth in developing nations like India, China, and the U.S. Thus, this trend is likely to support residential sector growth and raise demand for construction dumpers.

The introduction of technologically improved equipment into the mining industry is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the market.

Lack of qualified and competent operators and a decline in new construction activity. Thus, these factors hamper the market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. Due to the government enacted a lockdown, several producers in the construction dumper sector were forced to cease operations in nations like China, the U.S., and India. However, during the pandemic, a scarcity of laborers and raw materials restricted the supply of building dumper system equipment, which had a decline in market growth. However, it is predicted that the reopening of production facilities and the availability of coronavirus disease vaccines will result in the reopening of construction dumper businesses.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of shares. It is projected that this trend would continue during the forecast period. This is attributable to the growth of the mining and construction industries in nations like Japan, China, and India. Additionally, government investment in infrastructure development rises. Such types of these factors fuel the market growth in this region.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global construction dumper market are:

Liebherr Group

BEML Ltd

Hitachi

Optimas GmbH

Bobcat

Parker

Atlas Copco

John Deere

CNH

Podemcrane

Ashok Leyland Ltd

VOLVO

Komatsu

Kenworth

JCB

Caterpillar

Mercedes-Benz

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global construction dumper market segmentation focuses on Application, Product Type, Fuel Type, and Region.

Segmentation based on Application

Construction

Others

Mining

Segmentation based on Product Type

Articulated

o Capacity

? Under 30 Ton

? 30 to 40 Ton

? Above 40 Ton

Rigid

Segmentation based on Fuel Type

Gasoline

Diesel

CNG

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

