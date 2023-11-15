Commercial Banking Market Size, Trends, Share, Growth Status, Report And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global commercial banking market revenue was around US$ 2,541.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 7,405.5 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
A commercial bank is a type of financial organization that handles all activities linked to public money deposits and withdrawals and offers investment loans. These banks are for-profit organizations that operate solely for financial gain. Lending and borrowing are two main qualities.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Commercial banks facilitate business transactions by using bank draughts, checks, and internet transfers, and they offer digital payment options. Thus, it is anticipated to fuel the market growth.
Commercial banks contribute significantly to economic expansion by generating credit, which increases consumer spending, employment, and other economic factors such as production. Therefore, this is a crucial element anticipated to create ample opportunities in the market.
The risk of theft and fraud are the main reasons to restrain the market growth.
Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant negative impact on the market. Governments used tougher efforts to limit the virus due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases after an originally well-controlled pandemic in several nations. There were varying degrees of limitations on commerce and travel in every nation. However, governments and regulators collaborated during the crisis to keep economies afloat. Commercial banks were also in a good position to support government efforts and create some of their own to help clients during these difficult times.
Regional Insights
North America dominated the market. This is explained by the fact that commercial banks in this region have benefited greatly from recent economic booms over the previous few years. Moreover, it rises quickly, it rises when compared to the financial and insurance industry as a whole. A notable increase in the use of mobile devices for conducting banking operations has also been brought about by the increased emphasis on digitization. Thus, these factors propel the market growth in this region.
Leading Competitors
The leading competitors in the global commercial banking market are:
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
Bank of China
Wells Fargo
Citigroup Inc
Bank of America
J.P. Morgan Chase
BNP Paribas
HSBC Holdings PLC
Agriculture Bank of China
China Construction Bank
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global commercial banking market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, and Region.
Segmentation based on Product
Syndicated Loans
Capital Market
Others
Commercial Lending
Treasury Management
Project Finance
Segmentation based on Application
Healthcare
Construction
Transportation And Logistics
Media And Entertainment
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
