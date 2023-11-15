Commercial Banking Market Size, Trends, Share, Growth Status, Report And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global commercial banking market revenue was around US$ 2,541.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 7,405.5 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

A commercial bank is a type of financial organization that handles all activities linked to public money deposits and withdrawals and offers investment loans. These banks are for-profit organizations that operate solely for financial gain. Lending and borrowing are two main qualities.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Commercial banks facilitate business transactions by using bank draughts, checks, and internet transfers, and they offer digital payment options. Thus, it is anticipated to fuel the market growth.

Commercial banks contribute significantly to economic expansion by generating credit, which increases consumer spending, employment, and other economic factors such as production. Therefore, this is a crucial element anticipated to create ample opportunities in the market.

The risk of theft and fraud are the main reasons to restrain the market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant negative impact on the market. Governments used tougher efforts to limit the virus due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases after an originally well-controlled pandemic in several nations. There were varying degrees of limitations on commerce and travel in every nation. However, governments and regulators collaborated during the crisis to keep economies afloat. Commercial banks were also in a good position to support government efforts and create some of their own to help clients during these difficult times.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the market. This is explained by the fact that commercial banks in this region have benefited greatly from recent economic booms over the previous few years. Moreover, it rises quickly, it rises when compared to the financial and insurance industry as a whole. A notable increase in the use of mobile devices for conducting banking operations has also been brought about by the increased emphasis on digitization. Thus, these factors propel the market growth in this region.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global commercial banking market are:

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Bank of China

Wells Fargo

Citigroup Inc

Bank of America

J.P. Morgan Chase

BNP Paribas

HSBC Holdings PLC

Agriculture Bank of China

China Construction Bank

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global commercial banking market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product

Syndicated Loans

Capital Market

Others

Commercial Lending

Treasury Management

Project Finance

Segmentation based on Application

Healthcare

Construction

Transportation And Logistics

Media And Entertainment

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Commercial Banking Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Commercial Banking market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Commercial Banking Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Commercial Banking market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

Continue....

COMTEX_443492351/2796/2023-11-15T01:29:32