Cannabis Seeds Market Size, Demand, Share, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global cannabis seeds market revenue was around US$ 1.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 6.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

The cannabis seed has an ovular form, is about the size of a peppercorn, is pointed on both ends and only has a ridge that runs longitudinally from tip to tip on one side. This ridge widens as the seeds grow. The opposite side is the one that is rounded. Although unfertilized and underdeveloped seeds are sometimes smaller in size and can appear to be off-white, the body of the seed is still brown.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The growing usage of cannabis and its derivatives by companies as a source of raw materials to make creative cannabis-infused products. Thus, this factor fuels the market growth.

Legalisation of seeds in many nations, increased consumer awareness of the benefits of cannabis seeds for health. Such factors drive market expansion.

Extending the usage of medicine, and creating new products with increased research and development initiatives propel the market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. Due to the lockdown enacted by the government, exporters in both developing and developed countries had several challenges. Lockdown and restrictions procedures had an impact on local and international seed production, which in turn restrained the growth of the cannabis seed market. The market slowed down due to decreasing company sales and activities being halted.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the market. Cannabis use is being increasingly legalized in this region for both recreational and medical purposes, and this is causing the industry to thrive there. Additionally, the use of cannabis in medicine is also expanding quickly as more people become aware of its therapeutic benefits. These businesses plan to expand their production areas and engage in acquisitions and mergers. Thus, these factors boost the market in this region.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global cannabis seeds market are:

Sensi Seeds

Barney?s Souvenirs BV

Seed Cellar

DINAFEM Seeds

Delicious Seeds

I Love Growing Marijuana

Christiania Seeds

Crop King Seeds

Dutch Passion

Paradise Seeds

Royal Queen Seeds

Tropical Seeds Co

Mountain Top Seed Bank

Seed Supreme

Green House Seed Co

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global cannabis seeds market segmentation focuses on Nature, Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Nature

Organic

Conventional

Segmentation based on Type

Feminized seeds

Regular seeds

Autoflowering seeds

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

Specialty stores

Wholesalers and distributors

Online sales channel

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

