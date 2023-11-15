Cannabis Seeds Market Size, Demand, Share, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global cannabis seeds market revenue was around US$ 1.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 6.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
The cannabis seed has an ovular form, is about the size of a peppercorn, is pointed on both ends and only has a ridge that runs longitudinally from tip to tip on one side. This ridge widens as the seeds grow. The opposite side is the one that is rounded. Although unfertilized and underdeveloped seeds are sometimes smaller in size and can appear to be off-white, the body of the seed is still brown.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17482
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The growing usage of cannabis and its derivatives by companies as a source of raw materials to make creative cannabis-infused products. Thus, this factor fuels the market growth.
Legalisation of seeds in many nations, increased consumer awareness of the benefits of cannabis seeds for health. Such factors drive market expansion.
Extending the usage of medicine, and creating new products with increased research and development initiatives propel the market growth.
Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. Due to the lockdown enacted by the government, exporters in both developing and developed countries had several challenges. Lockdown and restrictions procedures had an impact on local and international seed production, which in turn restrained the growth of the cannabis seed market. The market slowed down due to decreasing company sales and activities being halted.
Regional Insights
North America dominated the market. Cannabis use is being increasingly legalized in this region for both recreational and medical purposes, and this is causing the industry to thrive there. Additionally, the use of cannabis in medicine is also expanding quickly as more people become aware of its therapeutic benefits. These businesses plan to expand their production areas and engage in acquisitions and mergers. Thus, these factors boost the market in this region.
Leading Competitors
The leading competitors in the global cannabis seeds market are:
Sensi Seeds
Barney?s Souvenirs BV
Seed Cellar
DINAFEM Seeds
Delicious Seeds
I Love Growing Marijuana
Christiania Seeds
Crop King Seeds
Dutch Passion
Paradise Seeds
Royal Queen Seeds
Tropical Seeds Co
Mountain Top Seed Bank
Seed Supreme
Green House Seed Co
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global cannabis seeds market segmentation focuses on Nature, Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.
Segmentation based on Nature
Organic
Conventional
Segmentation based on Type
Feminized seeds
Regular seeds
Autoflowering seeds
Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report )
Segmentation based on Distribution Channel
Specialty stores
Wholesalers and distributors
Online sales channel
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Table of Content
Chapter 1: Global Cannabis Seeds Industry Overview
Chapter 3: Market Dynamics
Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles
Chapter 5: Global Cannabis Seeds market Competition, by Players
Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions
Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application
Chapter 8: Global Cannabis Seeds Industry Segment by Type
Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders
Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors
Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter 13: Global Cannabis Seeds market Size Forecast (2023-2031).
Continue....
Reasons to Buy This Report
(A) The research provides valuable insights for top administration, policymakers, professionals, product advancements, sales managers, and stakeholders in the market. It helps them make informed decisions and strategize effectively.
(B) The report offers comprehensive analysis of Cannabis Seeds market revenues on a global, regional, and country level, projecting trends until 2030. This data allows companies to assess their market share, identify growth opportunities, and explore new markets.
(C) The research includes segmentation of the Cannabis Seeds market based on types, applications, technologies, and end-uses. This segmentation enables leaders to plan their products and allocate resources based on the expected growth rates of each segment.
(D) Analysis of the Cannabis Seeds market benefits investors by providing insights into market scope, position, key drivers, challenges, restraints, expansion opportunities, and potential threats. This information helps them make informed investment decisions.
(E) The report offers a detailed analysis of competitors, their key strategies, and market positioning. This knowledge allows businesses to better understand the competition and plan their own strategies accordingly.
(F) The study helps evaluate Cannabis Seeds business predictions by region, key countries, and top companies, providing valuable information for investment planning and decision-making.
About Report Ocean:
Report Ocean is a renowned provider of market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients in various industries. Their goal is to assist clients in achieving their top line and bottom line objectives, thereby enhancing their market share in today's competitive environment. As a trusted source for innovative market research reports, Report Ocean serves as a comprehensive solution for individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.
COMTEX_443492361/2796/2023-11-15T01:29:42
MENAFN15112023007451016085ID1107425647
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.