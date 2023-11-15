CBD Wine Market Size, Trends, Growth Status, Share, Research, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global CBD wine market revenue was around US$ 11.200 thousand in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 112,558.9 thousand by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

The term "hemp" is occasionally used to describe the CBD plant, it is often used to denote Cannabis species that are produced for non-drug-related uses. There are more than 100 different types of cannabinoids, the two most popular of which are cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Development of new creative cannabis-infused beverages fuels the market growth.

Growing demand for the product from high-income demographics and the release of new flavors. Thus, these factors drive market growth.

Due to higher per capita earnings than industrialized nations, emerging nations ultimately consume more CBD wine. Therefore, this factor propels the market growth.

The price of raw materials varying, which may constrains the market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. Due to the government enacted a lockdown, exporters in both developed and developing countries had several challenges. Both domestic and foreign producers of CBD wine were impacted by the lockdown and restrictions regulations, which ultimately restrained market growth. Decreasing corporate sales and operations being halted market slowed down.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the CBD wine market. The United States had market control due to the legalization of marijuana for both recreational and medical uses. This region uses CBD products more frequently than other parts of the world because local customers are aware and its health benefits. Emerging countries ultimately consume more wine because they have larger per capita incomes than industrialized countries. As a result, this component fuels market expansion in this region.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global CBD wine market are:

Viv & Oak

Burdi W

Rebel Wine plc

Mary Jane's Magical Hemp Wines

CannaVines

Molson Coors Brewing Company

Bodegas Santa Margarita

DrinkSipC

House of Saka

Wines of Uruguay

Hempfy

Hexo Corporation

SK Rodnik

Lagunitas

Dutch Windmill Spirits

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global CBD wine market segmentation focuses on Type, Packaging, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Hemp-based CBD Wine

Marijuana-based Wine

Segmentation based on Packaging

Cans

Glass Bottles

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

