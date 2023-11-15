Cementitious Flooring Market Size, Demand, Share, Key Players, Revenue, Report And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global cementitious flooring market revenue was around US$ 1.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 2.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Cementitious flooring is the most popular form of flooring used in both commercial and residential settings due to its waterproofness, non-absorbing qualities, fire resistance, and durability. Furthermore, flooring is one of the most crucial elements whether it is for a household or business space. a variety of cementitious floor coatings, including acrylic, epoxy, and polyurethane which are frequently used.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Increased residential and commercial building construction is anticipated to promote market expansion.

Increased remodeling and rehabilitation of ancient buildings in developed nations is anticipated to propel the cementitious flooring market.

Increased emphasis on sustainable development is a rise in the demand for comparatively eco-friendly cementitious flooring solutions. This has encouraged major manufacturers to innovate and create environmentally friendly cementitious floorings. Thus, this creates ample opportunities in the market.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. Due to the government enacted a lockdown, some flooring producers had to halt operations in nations like China, the U.S., and India. Additionally, a shortage of laborers and raw materials restricted the supply of cementitious flooring, which slowed down the market. However, it is hoped that the reopening of manufacturing facilities and the development of coronavirus vaccinations will result in the reopening of cementitious flooring businesses.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of the largest shares. Due to an increase in residential and commercial construction. This is expected to have a positive impact on the market and demand for cementitious flooring. In addition, the bulk of the region's nations are investing in the building industry to expand their economies.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global cementitious flooring market are:

Laticrete International

RPM International Inc

CRH plc

TMI Coatings Inc

Teknos

Black Bear Coatings & Concrete

Sika AG

Jotun

EPMS Supplies Ltd

PPG Industries Inc

Mapei Inc

Behr Process Corporation

Hempel

Michelman Inc

MBCC Group

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global cementitious flooring market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, End User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Indoor

Outdoor

Segmentation based on End User

Residential

? OEM

? Aftermarket

Commercial

? OEM

? Aftermarket

Industrial

? OEM

? Aftermarket

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

