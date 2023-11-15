Cementitious Flooring Market Size, Demand, Share, Key Players, Revenue, Report And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global cementitious flooring market revenue was around US$ 1.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 2.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
Cementitious flooring is the most popular form of flooring used in both commercial and residential settings due to its waterproofness, non-absorbing qualities, fire resistance, and durability. Furthermore, flooring is one of the most crucial elements whether it is for a household or business space. a variety of cementitious floor coatings, including acrylic, epoxy, and polyurethane which are frequently used.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Increased residential and commercial building construction is anticipated to promote market expansion.
Increased remodeling and rehabilitation of ancient buildings in developed nations is anticipated to propel the cementitious flooring market.
Increased emphasis on sustainable development is a rise in the demand for comparatively eco-friendly cementitious flooring solutions. This has encouraged major manufacturers to innovate and create environmentally friendly cementitious floorings. Thus, this creates ample opportunities in the market.
Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. Due to the government enacted a lockdown, some flooring producers had to halt operations in nations like China, the U.S., and India. Additionally, a shortage of laborers and raw materials restricted the supply of cementitious flooring, which slowed down the market. However, it is hoped that the reopening of manufacturing facilities and the development of coronavirus vaccinations will result in the reopening of cementitious flooring businesses.
Regional Insights
Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of the largest shares. Due to an increase in residential and commercial construction. This is expected to have a positive impact on the market and demand for cementitious flooring. In addition, the bulk of the region's nations are investing in the building industry to expand their economies.
Leading Competitors
The leading competitors in the global cementitious flooring market are:
Laticrete International
RPM International Inc
CRH plc
TMI Coatings Inc
Teknos
Black Bear Coatings & Concrete
Sika AG
Jotun
EPMS Supplies Ltd
PPG Industries Inc
Mapei Inc
Behr Process Corporation
Hempel
Michelman Inc
MBCC Group
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global cementitious flooring market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, End User, and Region.
Segmentation based on Type
Epoxy
Polyurethane
Acrylic
Others
Segmentation based on Application
Indoor
Outdoor
Segmentation based on End User
Residential
? OEM
? Aftermarket
Commercial
? OEM
? Aftermarket
Industrial
? OEM
? Aftermarket
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
