Camping Utensils Market Size, Upcoming Trends, Share, Key Players, Revenue, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global camping utensils market revenue was valued at US$ 2.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4.9 billion by 2031. The market will register a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Camping utensils are kitchen cooking tools including pots, cookware, pans, and plates designed for adventure sports like hiking, kayaking, and others. They frequently have lightweight components and parts with several uses; they may also have insulated, fold-away handles or removable handles for handling hot pots.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The growing propensity of millennials and GenX for camping is the main driving factor of the market.

An increase in campers, a surge in tourism associations' marketing campaigns, and an increase in young people. Such, these factors fuel the market growth.

Inadequate travel accommodations and a lack of free time to organize camping trips are restraining the camping utensils market.

COVID-19 Pandemic Effect on Market Growth

The pandemic had a minor negative impact on the market. Small market losses resulted from the loss of supply chains and distribution channels in the early months of the pandemic; however, these losses were recovered in the later stages. Since supply chain operations were disrupted by COVID-19, sales of camping utensils were hampered. Additionally, the need for camping supplies was not critical during the pandemic crisis in 2020. Compared to 2019, the demand for supplies and tools decreased in 2020.

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the market in terms of share. Although camping among the older demographic increased in 2020, participation among Generation Z and millennials has steadily increased over time and continues to outpace that of the general population. An ongoing trend is that campers are increasingly representative of a wide range of communities and demographics. As a result, the demand for the market in this region is increasing due to the general public's growing interest in camping.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global camping utensils market are:

Newell Brands Inc.

Oase Outdoors ApS

Simex Outdoor International GmbH

VF Corporation

Decathlon Sports Pvt Ltd

Texsport

AMG Group

Big Agnes, Inc

Dometic Group AB

Exxel Outdoors, LLC

Hilleberg The Tentmaker AB

Johnson Outdoors

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global camping utensils market segmentation analysis focuses on Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation Based on Application

Personal

Commercial

Segmentation Based on Distribution Channel

Specialty sporting stores

Online retailers

Business to business

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

