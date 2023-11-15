Calcium Citrate Market Size, Growth Analysis, Key Players, Share, Research And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global calcium citrate market revenue was valued at $ 1.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $1.9 billion by 2031. The market will register a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 3.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
Calcium citrate is a white, colorless calcium salt that is frequently used in food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and other end-use industries as an acidity regulator, firming agent, food preservative, fortification agent, and anti-caking agent. Additionally, it is employed in the pharmaceutical industry to raise plasma calcium levels. Furthermore, it lowers the release of parathyroid hormone (PTH), which lowers the calcium flux from osteocyte activity.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The rise in malnutrition among teenagers and newly born babies has increased the number of patients who suffer from calcium citrate which is used to treat calcium deficiency. This could serve as one of the major factors boosting the market.
Increased disposable money and busy lifestyles have increased the demand for packaged food products. It is frequently used as a food preservative to extend the shelf life of these products. Thus, this factor fuels the market growth.
Demand for energy drinks, which frequently utilize calcium citrate to raise the level of calcium, has increased due to the rise in the number of young people and fitness enthusiasts. Thus, it propels the market growth.
Health hazards related to the usage of calcium citrates, such as diarrhea/vomiting, loss of appetite, unusual weight loss, mental/emotional disorders, and others, could restrain the market's expansion.
COVID-19 Pandemic Effect on Market Growth
Due to greater reliance on the pharmaceutical industries, the calcium citrate market recovered quickly after the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the food and beverage sector is recovering from the pandemic due to an increase in online grocery sales.
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China's food packaging enterprises are expanding quickly and as a result, has forced calcium citrate manufacturers to expand their manufacturing capabilities. Additionally, the pharmaceutical industry in India is expanding significantly due to the growing severity of diseases. It is widely used in many pharmaceutical formulations. Rise in sales among the surge pharmaceutical industry, opening up lucrative opportunities for the market in this region.
Leading Competitors
The leading companies in the global calcium citrate market are:
Nikunj Chemicals
Krishna Chemicals
Panvo Organics Pvt Ltd
Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals
Sucroal
Univar Solutions Inc.
Adani Pharmachem Private Limited
Aditya Chemicals Limited
Alpha Drugs
Balchem Inc.
Bayer AG
Daffodil Pharmachem
Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd
Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG
Jost Chemical Co
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global calcium citrate market segmentation focuses on Form, End-Use Industry, and Region.
Segmentation Based on Form
Powder
Granules
Segmentation Based on End-Use Industry
Food and Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Others
Segmentation Based on Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan, South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Brazil
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
