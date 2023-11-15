Calcium Citrate Market Size, Growth Analysis, Key Players, Share, Research And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global calcium citrate market revenue was valued at $ 1.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $1.9 billion by 2031. The market will register a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 3.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Calcium citrate is a white, colorless calcium salt that is frequently used in food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and other end-use industries as an acidity regulator, firming agent, food preservative, fortification agent, and anti-caking agent. Additionally, it is employed in the pharmaceutical industry to raise plasma calcium levels. Furthermore, it lowers the release of parathyroid hormone (PTH), which lowers the calcium flux from osteocyte activity.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17474

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The rise in malnutrition among teenagers and newly born babies has increased the number of patients who suffer from calcium citrate which is used to treat calcium deficiency. This could serve as one of the major factors boosting the market.

Increased disposable money and busy lifestyles have increased the demand for packaged food products. It is frequently used as a food preservative to extend the shelf life of these products. Thus, this factor fuels the market growth.

Demand for energy drinks, which frequently utilize calcium citrate to raise the level of calcium, has increased due to the rise in the number of young people and fitness enthusiasts. Thus, it propels the market growth.

Health hazards related to the usage of calcium citrates, such as diarrhea/vomiting, loss of appetite, unusual weight loss, mental/emotional disorders, and others, could restrain the market's expansion.

COVID-19 Pandemic Effect on Market Growth

Due to greater reliance on the pharmaceutical industries, the calcium citrate market recovered quickly after the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the food and beverage sector is recovering from the pandemic due to an increase in online grocery sales.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China's food packaging enterprises are expanding quickly and as a result, has forced calcium citrate manufacturers to expand their manufacturing capabilities. Additionally, the pharmaceutical industry in India is expanding significantly due to the growing severity of diseases. It is widely used in many pharmaceutical formulations. Rise in sales among the surge pharmaceutical industry, opening up lucrative opportunities for the market in this region.

Leading Competitors

The leading companies in the global calcium citrate market are:

Nikunj Chemicals

Krishna Chemicals

Panvo Organics Pvt Ltd

Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals

Sucroal

Univar Solutions Inc.

Adani Pharmachem Private Limited

Aditya Chemicals Limited

Alpha Drugs

Balchem Inc.

Bayer AG

Daffodil Pharmachem

Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

Jost Chemical Co

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global calcium citrate market segmentation focuses on Form, End-Use Industry, and Region.

Segmentation Based on Form

Powder

Granules

Segmentation Based on End-Use Industry

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report )

Segmentation Based on Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan, South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Brazil

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Calcium Citrate Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Calcium Citrate market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Calcium Citrate Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Calcium Citrate market Size Forecast (2023-203).

Continue....

Reasons to Buy This Report

(A) The research provides valuable insights for top administration, policymakers, professionals, product advancements, sales managers, and stakeholders in the market. It helps them make informed decisions and strategize effectively.

(B) The report offers comprehensive analysis of Calcium Citrate market revenues on a global, regional, and country level, projecting trends until 2031. This data allows companies to assess their market share, identify growth opportunities, and explore new markets.

(C) The research includes segmentation of the Calcium Citrate market based on types, applications, technologies, and end-uses. This segmentation enables leaders to plan their products and allocate resources based on the expected growth rates of each segment.

(D) Analysis of the Calcium Citrate market benefits investors by providing insights into market scope, position, key drivers, challenges, restraints, expansion opportunities, and potential threats. This information helps them make informed investment decisions.

(E) The report offers a detailed analysis of competitors, their key strategies, and market positioning. This knowledge allows businesses to better understand the competition and plan their own strategies accordingly.

(F) The study helps evaluate Calcium Citrate business predictions by region, key countries, and top companies, providing valuable information for investment planning and decision-making.

About Report Ocean:

Report Ocean is a renowned provider of market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients in various industries. Their goal is to assist clients in achieving their top line and bottom line objectives, thereby enhancing their market share in today's competitive environment. As a trusted source for innovative market research reports, Report Ocean serves as a comprehensive solution for individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.

COMTEX_443492757/2796/2023-11-15T01:38:30