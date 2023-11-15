Alkoxylates Market Size, Trends, Share, Growth Status, Key Segments And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global alkoxylates market revenue was around US$ 7.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 11.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
Alkoxylates are chemical substances created when propylene, ethylene oxide, and butylene oxides are added to fatty hydrocarbons during the alkoxylation process. It acts as a cleaning agent, wetting agent, stabilizing agent, stabilizing agent, and other functions. It is used in a variety of end-use industries, including personal care & cosmetics, consumer goods, coatings and paints, and medicines, among others.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The rise in global energy demand has increased crude oil drilling and exploration activities in oil-rich nations. Ethoxylate and alkoxylate are frequently employed as corrosion and scale inhibitors to prevent scale formation in pipelines. Thus, this factor drives the market growth.
An excessive amount of pressure has been placed on product pricing margins as a result of the rise in ethoxylation costs due to the rise in crude oil prices. Such factors fuel market growth.
Rising the sales of alkoxylates in some end-use industries, providing lucrative opportunities in the market.
Government restrictions on the usage of nonylphenol may impede market expansion.
Study of the COVID-19 pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic had a moderate impact on the market. Governments worldwide enacted a lockdown, which affected supply chains, and manufacturers had difficulties with their operations. However, several challenges due to the disruptions in the import and export trade and the labor shortage.
Furthermore, there has been a drastic shift in investments from other sectors to the paint and coatings, agrochemical, household consumer products, and pharmaceutical industries to manage the rise in new coronavirus cases. Additionally, a number of alkoxylate product manufacturing enterprises have either reduced or stopped their operations due to the risk of infection among employees.
Regional Insights
Asia-Pacific dominated the market. The need for a wide variety of consumer items has led to an increase in industrial sectors where alkoxylates are utilized for corrosion protection applications in the oil & gas industry. This is anticipated to surge the sales of alkoxylates. In addition, increasing the sales of alkoxylates in many end-user sectors create various opportunities in the market in this region.
Leading Competitors
The leading competitors in the global alkoxylates market are:
Solvay
Scharer and Schlapfer AG
Stepan Company
Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited
Lamberti S.p.A.
PCC Group
Clariant AG
Croda International Plc
IMCD Group
Dow
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global alkoxylates market segmentation focuses on Grade, Type, Applications, End-Use Industry, and Region.
Segmentation based on Grade
Synthetic Ethoxylates
Natural Ethoxylates
Segmentation based on Type
Glycerin Alkoxylates
Sorbitan Ester Alkoxylates
Fatty Acid Ethoxylates
Alkyl Phenol Ethoxylates
Others
Segmentation based on Application
Detergents
Stabilizers
Surfactants
Wetting Agents
Cleaning Agents
Others
Segmentation based on End-Use Industry
Personal Care
Pharmaceuticals
Oil and Gas
Agrochemicals
Paints and Coatings
Others
Segmentation Based on Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan, South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Brazil
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Table of Content
Chapter 1: Global Alkoxylates Industry Overview
Chapter 3: Market Dynamics
Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles
Chapter 5: Global Alkoxylates market Competition, by Players
Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions
Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application
Chapter 8: Global Alkoxylates Industry Segment by Type
Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders
Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors
Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter 13: Global Alkoxylates market Size Forecast (2023-203).
Continue....
