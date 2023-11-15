Alkoxylates Market Size, Trends, Share, Growth Status, Key Segments And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global alkoxylates market revenue was around US$ 7.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 11.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Alkoxylates are chemical substances created when propylene, ethylene oxide, and butylene oxides are added to fatty hydrocarbons during the alkoxylation process. It acts as a cleaning agent, wetting agent, stabilizing agent, stabilizing agent, and other functions. It is used in a variety of end-use industries, including personal care & cosmetics, consumer goods, coatings and paints, and medicines, among others.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The rise in global energy demand has increased crude oil drilling and exploration activities in oil-rich nations. Ethoxylate and alkoxylate are frequently employed as corrosion and scale inhibitors to prevent scale formation in pipelines. Thus, this factor drives the market growth.

An excessive amount of pressure has been placed on product pricing margins as a result of the rise in ethoxylation costs due to the rise in crude oil prices. Such factors fuel market growth.

Rising the sales of alkoxylates in some end-use industries, providing lucrative opportunities in the market.

Government restrictions on the usage of nonylphenol may impede market expansion.

Study of the COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a moderate impact on the market. Governments worldwide enacted a lockdown, which affected supply chains, and manufacturers had difficulties with their operations. However, several challenges due to the disruptions in the import and export trade and the labor shortage.

Furthermore, there has been a drastic shift in investments from other sectors to the paint and coatings, agrochemical, household consumer products, and pharmaceutical industries to manage the rise in new coronavirus cases. Additionally, a number of alkoxylate product manufacturing enterprises have either reduced or stopped their operations due to the risk of infection among employees.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific dominated the market. The need for a wide variety of consumer items has led to an increase in industrial sectors where alkoxylates are utilized for corrosion protection applications in the oil & gas industry. This is anticipated to surge the sales of alkoxylates. In addition, increasing the sales of alkoxylates in many end-user sectors create various opportunities in the market in this region.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global alkoxylates market are:

Solvay

Scharer and Schlapfer AG

Stepan Company

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

Lamberti S.p.A.

PCC Group

Clariant AG

Croda International Plc

IMCD Group

Dow

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global alkoxylates market segmentation focuses on Grade, Type, Applications, End-Use Industry, and Region.

Segmentation based on Grade

Synthetic Ethoxylates

Natural Ethoxylates

Segmentation based on Type

Glycerin Alkoxylates

Sorbitan Ester Alkoxylates

Fatty Acid Ethoxylates

Alkyl Phenol Ethoxylates

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Detergents

Stabilizers

Surfactants

Wetting Agents

Cleaning Agents

Others

Segmentation based on End-Use Industry

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Oil and Gas

Agrochemicals

Paints and Coatings

Others

Segmentation Based on Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan, South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Brazil

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

