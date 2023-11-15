Cam Walker Market Size, Analysis, Key Segments, Share, Growth Status, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global cam walker market revenue was valued at US$ 320.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 498.9 million by 2031. The market will register a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Factors Affecting Market Growth

Due to the increased awareness of issues relating to the feet and ankles, consumers are gravitating toward CAM walker products which are driving the market.

Walkers are used to treating the ankle and foot issues of patients who have medical conditions like post-operative immobilization, stable foot and ankle fractures, soft tissue injuries, and metatarsalgia. Thus, the increase in foot-related injury concerns among consumers is expected to drive market growth.

Due to improved treatment outcomes, end users are becoming increasingly interested in the availability of cutting-edge products and treatment modalities. The increasing product commercialization is expected to drive the market growth of this sector.

Cam walkers are widely used to treat ankle injury as well as post-surgery ankle pain. These help control ankle movement and improve the healing time of the injury as well as are easy to use as compared to conventional products which is expected to drive the market growth of this sector.

COVID-19 Pandemic Effect on Market Growth

Due to supply chain disruptions and store closures, the pandemic had a moderate impact on the CAM walker industry. The lockdown situation has caused a sharp decline in the number of injuries worldwide, which has decreased demand for CAM walkers and other medical footwear. But as consumer behavior has changed, there has been a significant rise in demand for footwear that promotes good health in the years to come, engaged stakeholders can anticipate new market opportunities.

Regional Analysis

North America is the largest consumer of CAM walkers with increased geriatric patients with osteoporosis and other bone-related diseases and an increase in the number of road accident cases in the region.

Europe is the second-largest due to the rapid rise in the prevalence of organ and tissue dysfunction, which leads to diseases of the ankle bone. This trend has fueled and accelerated the growth of the European CAM walker market.

Due to a rise in the number of elderly people in the region as well as an increase in ankle and foot surgeries, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the largest growth during the forecast period. In comparison to other regions, the Asia-Pacific region has a higher average life expected to increase propel cam walker demand.

Leading Competitors

DJO, LLC

Ottobock

thuasne

Ossur

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

trulife

Bird And Cronin, , Inc.

ARCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Segmentation Analysis

The global cam walker market segmentation focuses on Type, Size, End-User, Distribution Channel, and By Region.

Segmentation Based on Type

Air CAM Walker

Non-Air CAM Walker

Segmentation Based on Size

Short

Tall

Segmentation Based on End User

Children

Adult

Segmentation Based on Distribution Channel

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Medical and Pharmacy Stores

Segmentation Based on Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan, South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Brazil

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

