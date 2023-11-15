Cancer Stem Cells Market Size, Future Demands, Share, Key Players, Growth And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global cancer stem cell market revenue was valued at US$ 1.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2.9 billion by 2031. The market will register a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 10% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Cancer stem cells are exceptional because they can separate into many lineages and multiply in large numbers. These cells are present in the majority of organs, such as the prostate, lungs, brain, and other tissues Cancer stem cells provide significant benefits for cancer therapy.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Growth in R&D activities that support the creation of drugs to cure cancer, which is leading the death cause. Thus, this factor fuels the market growth.

Due to the increasing incidence of cancer in the world, there is a greater demand for a safe and effective treatment that would eradicate cancer cells in the body while lowering the patient's chance of metastasis or relapse. Such a factor drives market expansion.

Research studies and financing for new cancer treatments are both rising quickly. Thus, it is anticipated to propel the market growth.

The high expense of stem cell therapy therapies and the stringent healthcare agency restrictions constrain market growth.

COVID-19 Pandemic Effect on Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the market. The advent of genetic engineering, which modifies human DNA, and organoid technology, which creates the three-dimensional structure of the tissue from originating stem cells, are two of the most significant strides in stem cell research during the pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have consistent revenue growth over the forecast period. Due to the constant expansion of healthcare facilities, supportive government-funded programs on cancer research, a sizable patient population, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. China, Japan, and India are the top three revenue-generating countries in the region for the cancer stem cell market

Leading Competitors

The leading companies in the global cancer stem cells market are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Miltenyi Biotec

STEMCELL Technologies Inc

Merck KGaA

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc.

MacroGenics, Inc.

Bionomics

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global cancer stems cell market segmentation focuses on Cancer Forms, Applications, and Regions.

Segmentation Based on Cancer Forms

Breast

Blood

Lung

Brain

Colorectal

Pancreatic

Bladder

Liver

Others

Segmentation Based on Applications

Targeted Cancerous Stem Cells

Stem Cell-based Cancer Therapy

Segmentation Based on Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan, South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Brazil

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

