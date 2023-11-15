Bio-Based PET Market Size, Overview, Share, Trends, Demand, Research, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global bio-based PET market revenue was around US$ 794.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 9470.3 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The rise in environmental deterioration concerns and the implementation of strong government environmental safety policies. These factors fuel the market growth.

Increases in the cost of several businesses, including the food and beverage sector, as well as rigorous regulations to decrease carbon emissions. Thus, it is anticipated to drive the market growth.

Bio-based materials, such as biofuels and bioplastics, are produced at a high cost. Thus, it hampers the market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. Due to the government enacted a lockdown, the entire production process was delayed as a result of supply chain interruptions brought on by erratic transit, which increased the lead time of raw materials such as maize starch.

However, after the pandemic, governments in various nations changed their laws regulating single-use and disposable plastics to stop the virus from spreading.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific dominated the market in terms of shares. A major element driving the market expansion in the region is companies in India and China increasing their bio-derived PET production capacity. Cost increases across a range of industries, including the food and beverage industry, as well as strict restrictions aimed at reducing carbon emissions. As a result, market expansion is predicted to be driven by it. Additionally, heavy consumption of carbonated soft drinks and alcoholic beverages fuels the market in this region.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global bio-based PET market are:

Amyris

Total Energies

Toyota Tsusho Corporation

TORAY INDUSTRIES INC

Anellotech Inc

Teijin Limited

Solvay

PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited

Plastipak Holdings

Novamont LLC

M&G Chemicals

Kuraray Co Ltd

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

Gevo Inc

Biome Bioplastics

Braskem S.A

Daikin Industries Ltd

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global bio-based PET market segmentation focuses on Application, End Use industry and Region.

Segmentation based on Application

Beverages

? Alcoholic

? Non-alcoholic

Sheet and Films

Consumer Goods

Food Packaging

Others

Segmentation based on End Use Industry

Packaging

Electrical and Electronics

Automotive

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

