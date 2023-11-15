Base Metals Market Size, Share, Growth Statistics, Latest Trends, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global base metals market revenue was around US$ 723.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 1029.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Base metal is a nonferrous (iron-free) metal that is neither noble nor viable. Copper, nickel, lead, tin, zinc, and aluminum are the most prevalent basic metals. Construction, automotive & transportation, and consumer goods are just a few of the industries that employ it. It is more accessible and easier to extract than valuable metals like silver, gold, palladium, and platinum.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The rise in demand for metals in non-residential and residential construction development propels the market growth.

The risk associated with mining for these basic metals, the cost of substitutes that are emerging, and decreasing demand from some developed countries. Such factors hinder the market growth.

Increase in construction activity across several regions, including Europe and Asia-Pacific. Thus, it is anticipated to drive the market growth.

Urbanization and industrialization are increasing, which has a positive impact on economic growth and increases demand for the base metals market.

Rapid urbanization leads to more government and consumer spending on infrastructure and housing, which has a large positive impact on the development of the base metals market.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. Due to the Government enacting a lockdown, several manufacturers in the base metals industry were forced to halt operations in nations like India, China, and the U.S. Thus, this also declined the sales of the product. In addition, a shortage of labor and raw materials restricted the supply of base metals equipment. However, it is anticipated that the reopening of production facilities and the development of vaccinations will result in the restart of base metals enterprises.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific dominated the base metals in terms of the highest share. Due to rising income levels, growing industrialization and urbanization, and government spending on infrastructure. Furthermore, the majority of nations in this region are investing in construction enterprises to expand their economies. Rapid urbanization increases government and consumer spending on housing and infrastructure, which has a significant beneficial effect on market growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global base metals market are:

Codelco

First Quantum Minerals Ltd

Freeport-McMoRan

Glencore

Jiangxi Copper Corporation Limited

Lundin Mining Corporation

Rio Tinto

Alcoa Corporation

Anglo American plc

Antofagasta plc

BHP

Southern Copper

Teck Resources

United States Steel Corporation

United Company Rusal Plc

Vale S.A.

Vedanta Resources Limited

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global base metals market segmentation focuses on Metal Type, Source, End-User Industry and Region.

Segmentation based on Metal Type

Copper

Lead

Aluminum

o Series 1

o Series 2

o Others

Others

Segmentation based on Source

New production

Recycled

Segmentation based on End-User Industry

Construction

Automotive and transportation

Consumer goods

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

