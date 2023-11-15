Blinds And Shades Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Industry Updates And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global blinds and shades market revenue was around US$ 10.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 15.5 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
Blinds and shades are protective coverings made to keep windows clean from dirt and control how much light enters a room. Shades are comprised of one or more pieces of fabric, whereas blinds are rigid window coverings built with horizontal slats. It offers some features, including resistance to dirt, and wetness, extreme durability, insulation, maintain privacy, and control the light.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
An increase in people's lifestyles boosts the demand for remodeling & renovation construction projects. Moreover, these projects of existing residential and commercial properties are anticipated to fuel market growth.
The rise in multifamily housing patterns, the increase in the use of blinds and shades in the business sector, and the creation of energy-efficient are the main factors driving the demand of the market.
Increased people's health concerns around avoiding dirt, dust, and too much sunshine. Such factors boost the demand of the market.
An increase in consumer spending on home remodeling and renovation projects as well as an improvement in new construction projects are predicted to create lucrative opportunities for the market.
The availability of alternatives is anticipated to hinder market expansion.
Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, many manufacturers in the blinds and shades market were forced to halt operations in nations including China, the U.S., and India. The sales of the companies that make blinds and shades were negatively damaged by this gap. Additionally, the supply of raw materials was restricted due to a lack of labor and resources, which had a detrimental impact on the market's expansion.
However, when cases decline, producers of blinds and shades must concentrate on safeguarding their staff, operations, and supply networks to respond to urgent events and implement new working procedures.
Regional Insights
Asia-Pacific dominated the blind and shade market in terms of share. This can be attributed to its robust economic development, increasing urbanization, and substantial population. Moreover, the rapid development of emerging economies like India, China, and Australia, as the expanding hospitality and tourism sectors in these nations, have fueled the market and are expected to significantly impact the region's demand for window coverings.
Leading Competitors
The leading competitors in the global blinds and shades market are:
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc
Hunter Douglas N.V
Lafayette Venetian Blind Inc
Legrand Group
Royal Blinds LLC
Select Blinds Canada
Springs Window Fashions
Vertilux Corporation
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global blinds and shades market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Fabric, Application, and Region.
Segmentation based on Product Type
Vertical Shades and Blinds
Roller Shades
Roman Shades and Blinds
Pleated Shades
Venetian Blinds
Others
Segmentation based on Fabric
Natural
Synthetic
Segmentation based on Application
Residential
Non-residential
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
