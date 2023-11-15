Blinds And Shades Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Industry Updates And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global blinds and shades market revenue was around US$ 10.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 15.5 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Blinds and shades are protective coverings made to keep windows clean from dirt and control how much light enters a room. Shades are comprised of one or more pieces of fabric, whereas blinds are rigid window coverings built with horizontal slats. It offers some features, including resistance to dirt, and wetness, extreme durability, insulation, maintain privacy, and control the light.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

An increase in people's lifestyles boosts the demand for remodeling & renovation construction projects. Moreover, these projects of existing residential and commercial properties are anticipated to fuel market growth.

The rise in multifamily housing patterns, the increase in the use of blinds and shades in the business sector, and the creation of energy-efficient are the main factors driving the demand of the market.

Increased people's health concerns around avoiding dirt, dust, and too much sunshine. Such factors boost the demand of the market.

An increase in consumer spending on home remodeling and renovation projects as well as an improvement in new construction projects are predicted to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

The availability of alternatives is anticipated to hinder market expansion.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, many manufacturers in the blinds and shades market were forced to halt operations in nations including China, the U.S., and India. The sales of the companies that make blinds and shades were negatively damaged by this gap. Additionally, the supply of raw materials was restricted due to a lack of labor and resources, which had a detrimental impact on the market's expansion.

However, when cases decline, producers of blinds and shades must concentrate on safeguarding their staff, operations, and supply networks to respond to urgent events and implement new working procedures.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific dominated the blind and shade market in terms of share. This can be attributed to its robust economic development, increasing urbanization, and substantial population. Moreover, the rapid development of emerging economies like India, China, and Australia, as the expanding hospitality and tourism sectors in these nations, have fueled the market and are expected to significantly impact the region's demand for window coverings.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global blinds and shades market are:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc

Hunter Douglas N.V

Lafayette Venetian Blind Inc

Legrand Group

Royal Blinds LLC

Select Blinds Canada

Springs Window Fashions

Vertilux Corporation

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global blinds and shades market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Fabric, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

Vertical Shades and Blinds

Roller Shades

Roman Shades and Blinds

Pleated Shades

Venetian Blinds

Others

Segmentation based on Fabric

Natural

Synthetic

Segmentation based on Application

Residential

Non-residential

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

