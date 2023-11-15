Baby Stroller Market Size, Share, Analysis, Prominent Players, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global baby stroller market revenue was around US$ 1,9997.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 3,491.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

A baby stroller is a small carriage wheel that is utilized to carry babies. A pram or pushchair are other names for it. Standard, lightweight, travel systems and jogging strollers are the four categories of single and double-seat strollers available on the market.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The popularity of sophisticated and contemporary baby strollers is due to changes in lifestyles. These are crucial elements in market expansion.

Companies invest a significant amount of money in their research and development departments. In addition, manufacturers create strollers with ergonomic designs that aid in fostering the market's growth.

A surge in travel among baby boomers and millennials opens up the possibility of simple travel with babies. Thus, this factor fuels the market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 had a negative impact on the baby stroller market. Due to travel restrictions and lockdowns that prevented people from leaving their homes. Stroller sales have declined as a result of its limited utility at the time. Online sales platforms have grown significantly during the pandemic. As a result, industry participants are enhancing their online presence. Infant goods sales during the pandemic first declined in physical merchants, but over time, they gradually grew on online shopping platforms.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the market in terms of shares. The growth of single parents and nuclear families, along with a shift in lifestyle, are the main drivers of the market in this region. Single parents must manage the care of a baby or toddler is one of many responsibilities that nuclear families have.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global baby stroller market are:

Britax Excelsior Ltd

Peg Perego Spa

Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd

Artsana USA

Baby Bunting

Dorel Juvenile

Newell Brands Inc

Mothercare Plc

Pigeon Corporation

Summer Infant

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global baby stroller market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Age, Distribution Channel and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

Lightweight Stroller

Full Size Stroller

Jogging Stroller

Double Stroller

Segmentation based on Age

12 - 36 months

0 - 6 months

6 - 12 months

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

Supermarket and Hypermarket

Specialty Store

E-commerce

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Baby Stroller Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Baby Stroller market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Baby Stroller Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Baby Stroller market Size Forecast (2023-203).

Continue....

