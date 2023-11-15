Avocado Puree Market Size, Trends, Growth Status, Share, Regional Analysis And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global avocado puree market revenue was around US$ 481.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 727.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Avocado purees are created by chopping, blending, pressing, or sieving fresh until they have the consistency of a creamy slurry or paste. It is a rich source in terms of monosaturated fats. It functions as an ingredient in salads, savory foods, sweet treats, and milkshakes.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Due to changes in lifestyle and a rise in health consciousness. People are looking for healthy substitutes to tackle health problems like heart disease and obesity. Due to its health advantages, this oil has grown in popularity among these people. As a result, this factor increases demand for the avocado puree market.

Rising prevalence of health and cardiovascular diseases, awareness of a healthy lifestyle, rising concern among consumers about eating habits, and rising cholesterol levels brought on by the consumption of fast food. Such factors drive market growth.

High weather conditions, including high heat and cold, little or no rain, and other disasters, negatively affect the production of different types of fruits, which, in turn, negatively affects the production of avocado puree.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, rise in demand for healthy food products and vegetables & fruits because they contain antioxidants and boost immunity. Manufacturers used to encounter difficulties because the fruits were lying in the farmer's field and storehouse but couldn't be moved to the market and factories for additional processing. National and international travel have been hampered due to the lockdown that has been enacted in many nations. This had a substantial impact on the supply chains of numerous businesses across the globe. After the pandemic, there will be a rise in demand for avocados as individuals seek out more nutritious foods to build their immunity.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the market in terms of share. The adoption of dietary food habits in the region has led to a rise in the consumption of avocado puree and fruit. Increasing rates of obesity and other chronic diseases brought on by poor eating habits have made people more concerned about their health. They have started certain food patterns to maintain healthy body weight and composition. It has a high consumption rate and is frequently utilized in the culinary, beverage, and baking industries. The widespread use of products such as conventional cooking oil is high in the Canada and United States, which boosts the market.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global avocado puree market are:

DMH Ingredients Inc

Ferreiro and Company

Florigin Limited

Grupo Comavo

Lemon concentrate Rotterdam BV

Stonehill Produce

Simped Foods Pty Ltd

The Berry Man

The Foodfellas

The Wilatta Group

Wholly Guacamole

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global avocado puree market segmentation focuses on Category, Application, Sales channel and Region.

Segmentation based on Category

Organic

Conventional

Segmentation based on Application

Infant Food

Beverages

Smoothies and Yogurt

Dressings and sauces

Others

Segmentation based on Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

o Supermarket and Hypermarket

o Specialty Stores

o E Retailers

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

