Bacteriocins And Protective Cultures Market Size, Key Segments, Share, Trends, Growth, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global bacteriocins and protective cultures market revenue was around US$ 421.9 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 769.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Protective cultures are microbial preparations that are added to food to reduce the threat of contamination by pathogenic or poisonous microorganisms. The discovery that some bacteria involved in fermentation are highly competitive, and in particular, that they can hinder pathogenic culture.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Rising demand for clean-label food products with natural ingredient-based preservatives and the rising use of natural food preservatives, including bacteriocins in packaged and ready-to-eat food items. Such factors fuel the market growth.

Increase in demand for products based on natural food preservatives and a rise in the adoption of a healthy lifestyle. Such factors drive market growth.

Increased consumption of dairy products and the benefits of protective cultures, such as their ability to inhibit the growth of hazardous and spoilage microorganisms. Thus, it is anticipated to accelerate market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the market. Due to the lockdown enacted by the government, a large portion of the global population experienced unpleasant and difficult times. People started buying clean-label products as they started to care more about their diets and continued to eat healthier than usual. The pandemic changed how customers felt about foods prepared with organic components like bacteriocins. As a result, the period increased public knowledge and interest in microbiological cultures, which benefited the market expansion.

Regional Insights

Europe dominated the global bacteriocins and protective cultures market, and it is anticipated that it will continue to hold this position throughout the forecast period. The region's thriving dairy business is responsible for its hegemonic status. The choice to increase production in response to the high demand for milk products on the market had a favorable effect on the European dairy industry. The support of dairy enterprises has considerably contributed to the growth of the market for protective cultures.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global bacteriocins and protective cultures market are:

Aristomenis D

Phikas and Co SA

Biochem . Hansen Holding A/S

Dalton Biotecnologie Food Group GmbH

Proxis Developpement

Puratos Group NV

Sacco Group of Companies

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global bacteriocins and protective cultures market segmentation focuses on Target Microorganism, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Target Microorganism

Yeasts and Molds

Bacteria

Segmentation based on Application

Dairy and Dairy Products

Meat and Poultry Products

Seafood

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

