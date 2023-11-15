Behavioral Health Market Size, Overview, Top Key Players, Growth, Share, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global behavioral health market revenue was around US$ 42.5 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 67.9 billion by 2031 , growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
Behavioral health is the relationship between behavior and physical, mental, and spiritual health and well-being. This is anticipated to cover how actions like drinking, exercising, or changing one's dietary habits might affect one's physical or mental health. It usually relates to addiction therapy, marriage and family counseling, psychiatric care, and mental health services.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The prevalence of destructive behavior, the number of substance abusers, and the rise in demand for health services are expected to fuel market growth.
The adoption of digital technologies like telehealth, the creation of innovative treatments, and higher funding for the treatment of health problems are all significantly boosting the behavioral health industry.
Availability of alternative medical treatments for behavioral problems and the high cost of associated services. Such factors impede the market.
Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant positive impact on the market. Due to the lockdown enacted by the government, decline in patient visits to behavioral health service centers. However, the rising prevalence of mental health disorders had a rising demand for behavioral health treatment centers. The use of tele-behavioral health services and other digital solutions also contributes to the market expansion.
Regional Insights
North America dominated the market in terms of revenue. Due to its huge patient population, ease of service availability, strong key player presence, ease of service availability, favorable reimbursement policies in the healthcare system, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and higher number of research and development projects. Such factors accelerate the market growth in this region.
Leading Competitors
The leading competitors in the global behavioral health market are:
Acadia Healthcare
Ascension
Behavioral Health Network
Behavioral Health Services Inc
Bright Harbor Healthcare
Caretech Holdings PLC
Centene Corporation
Civitas Solutions Inc
Core Solutions Inc
Elevance Health
North Spring Behavioral Healthcare
Oracle Corporation
Promises Behavioral Health
Pyramid Healthcare Inc
Strategic Behavioral Health LLC
Universal Health Services
Welligent Inc
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global behavioral health market segmentation focuses on Disorder, Service, Age Group and Region.
Segmentation based on Disorder
Alcohol Use Disorders
Substance Abuse Disorders
Eating Disorders
ADHD
Others
Segmentation based on Service
Emergency Mental Health Services
? Male
? Female
Outpatient Counselling
? Male
? Female
Home-based Treatment Services
? Male
? Female
Inpatient Hospital Treatment Services
? Male
? Female
Other Services
? Male
? Female
Segmentation based on Age Group
Pediatric
Adult
Geriatric
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
