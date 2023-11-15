Behavioral Health Market Size, Overview, Top Key Players, Growth, Share, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global behavioral health market revenue was around US$ 42.5 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 67.9 billion by 2031 , growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Behavioral health is the relationship between behavior and physical, mental, and spiritual health and well-being. This is anticipated to cover how actions like drinking, exercising, or changing one's dietary habits might affect one's physical or mental health. It usually relates to addiction therapy, marriage and family counseling, psychiatric care, and mental health services.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The prevalence of destructive behavior, the number of substance abusers, and the rise in demand for health services are expected to fuel market growth.

The adoption of digital technologies like telehealth, the creation of innovative treatments, and higher funding for the treatment of health problems are all significantly boosting the behavioral health industry.

Availability of alternative medical treatments for behavioral problems and the high cost of associated services. Such factors impede the market.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant positive impact on the market. Due to the lockdown enacted by the government, decline in patient visits to behavioral health service centers. However, the rising prevalence of mental health disorders had a rising demand for behavioral health treatment centers. The use of tele-behavioral health services and other digital solutions also contributes to the market expansion.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the market in terms of revenue. Due to its huge patient population, ease of service availability, strong key player presence, ease of service availability, favorable reimbursement policies in the healthcare system, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and higher number of research and development projects. Such factors accelerate the market growth in this region.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global behavioral health market are:

Acadia Healthcare

Ascension

Behavioral Health Network

Behavioral Health Services Inc

Bright Harbor Healthcare

Caretech Holdings PLC

Centene Corporation

Civitas Solutions Inc

Core Solutions Inc

Elevance Health

North Spring Behavioral Healthcare

Oracle Corporation

Promises Behavioral Health

Pyramid Healthcare Inc

Strategic Behavioral Health LLC

Universal Health Services

Welligent Inc

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global behavioral health market segmentation focuses on Disorder, Service, Age Group and Region.

Segmentation based on Disorder

Alcohol Use Disorders

Substance Abuse Disorders

Eating Disorders

ADHD

Others

Segmentation based on Service

Emergency Mental Health Services

? Male

? Female

Outpatient Counselling

? Male

? Female

Home-based Treatment Services

? Male

? Female

Inpatient Hospital Treatment Services

? Male

? Female

Other Services

? Male

? Female

Segmentation based on Age Group

Pediatric

Adult

Geriatric

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

