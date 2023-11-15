Medical Tape Market Size, 2023 By Revenue, Growth, Demand, Global Analysis During The Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global medical tape market revenue was around US$ 2.8 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 3.8 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Medical tape is an adhesive that was created especially to be applied directly to the skin to secure bandages, medical devices, and other first aid. It should have the following qualities to function optimally ease of application, skin safety, and strength to remain effective even when the skin is bending, moving, or moist.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

- The rise in the frequency of healthcare-acquired infections, the increase in the number of surgeries performed, and the frequency of injuries and wounds all contribute to driving the market's expansion.

- The rise in traffic accidents and the widespread use of bandages and medical tapes in various healthcare facilities are both significantly boosting the market growth.

- The development of tape technology improvements creates lucrative opportunities in the market for the key players.

- The availability of alternatives such as cutting-edge wound care products and the significant potential for skin damage caused by medical adhesives. Thus, these factors restrain the market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. Due to the lockdown enacted by the government, wound care services were halted and the supply chain was disrupted. Additionally, reports indicated that there were fewer and fewer surgical procedures conducted. Even yet, there has been a little uptick in demand for medical tapes because of the rising incidence of infections contracted in hospitals.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of the largest revenue share and is predicted to maintain its position during the forecast period. This is due to its massive patient population, potent key player presence, easy accessibility of products, a higher number of research, well-developed healthcare infrastructure development, creative activities, and higher use of cutting-edge technologies in this region. Thus, these factors boost the market growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global medical tape market are:

- Winner Medical Group

- Urgo Medical

- Paul Hartmann AG

- 3M Company

- B. Braun Melsungen AG

- Cardinal Health

- Smith & Nephew PLC

- Johnson & Johnson

- Dynarex Corporation

- Medtronic plc

- McKesson Corporation

- Andover Healthcare Inc

- Ad Tape & Label Company

- Coloplast A/S

- Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

- Jiangxi 3L Medical Products Group Co Ltd

- Scapa Group PLC

- Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global medical tape market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, End User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product

- Fabric Tapes

o Acetate

o Viscose

o Cotton

o Silk

o Polyester

o Others

- Paper Tapes

- Plastic Tapes

- Others

Segmentation based on Application

- Surgery

- Wound Dressing

- Secure IV lines

- Others

Segmentation based on End User

- Hospitals

- Ambulatory Surgery Centers

- Clinics

- Others

Segmentation based on Region

- North America

- The U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

- Europe

- Western Europe

- The UK

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Rest of Western Europe

- Eastern Europe

- Poland

- Russia

- Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- Australia & New Zealand

- ASEAN

- Rest of Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa (MEA)

- UAE

- Saudi Arabia

- South Africa

- Rest of MEA

- South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Rest of South America

