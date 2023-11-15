Neurological Biomarkers Market Size, Is Recovering More Details About Key Players And Future Analysis

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global neurological biomarkers market revenue was around US$ 5.7 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 19.2 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Biomarkers are biological indicators that track the state of the body. It serves as a prompt for a therapeutic intervention to identify pathogenic and normal biological processes. These biomarkers can also be utilized in conjunction to determine a person's illness condition. Biobanks have become more prevalent, which has assisted in meeting unfulfilled requirements in neuroscience, oncology, and cardiovascular disease.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Increase in the prevalence of neurological disorders such as Huntington's disease, Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia, and others. Thus, it is anticipated to drive the market growth.

Technical improvements, the introduction of several products, and leading players' collaboration, acquisition, and agreement tactics propel the market expansion.

The prevalence of multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, and Alzheimer's disease is expected to rise in North America, creating lucrative market opportunities for the key players.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the market. The constant rise in neurological illnesses like Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease is projected to raise the demand for neurological biomarkers. The FDA's clearance of a variety of biomarkers as well as the numerous businesses' products in development is anticipated to contribute to the market's expansion.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the market This is attributed due to an increase in incidences of cancer in various organs, a strong healthcare infrastructure, the presence of significant competitors, and an increase in healthcare spending in this region. Furthermore, the increase in American studies suggests a decrease in the age-specific risk of Alzheimer's disease and other dementias in the United States and other high-income Western nations over the previous 25 years. As a result of the rising demand for biomarkers for diagnosis, an increase in Parkinson's disease in males aged 70 and older is anticipated to support market expansion in this region.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global neurological biomarkers market are:

Merck KGaA

Darmstadt

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

Neurobio

Shimadzu Corporation

Quanterix

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

BioMerieux

PerkinElmer Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Myriad Rbm (Myriad Genetics, Inc)

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global neurological biomarkers market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Genomic

Proteomic

Metabolomic

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Parkinson's Disease

Alzheimer's Disease

Multiple Sclerosis

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

