Neurological Biomarkers Market Size, Is Recovering More Details About Key Players And Future Analysis

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global neurological biomarkers market revenue was around US$ 5.7 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 19.2 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
Biomarkers are biological indicators that track the state of the body. It serves as a prompt for a therapeutic intervention to identify pathogenic and normal biological processes. These biomarkers can also be utilized in conjunction to determine a person's illness condition. Biobanks have become more prevalent, which has assisted in meeting unfulfilled requirements in neuroscience, oncology, and cardiovascular disease.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Increase in the prevalence of neurological disorders such as Huntington's disease, Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia, and others. Thus, it is anticipated to drive the market growth.
Technical improvements, the introduction of several products, and leading players' collaboration, acquisition, and agreement tactics propel the market expansion.
The prevalence of multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, and Alzheimer's disease is expected to rise in North America, creating lucrative market opportunities for the key players.
Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the market. The constant rise in neurological illnesses like Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease is projected to raise the demand for neurological biomarkers. The FDA's clearance of a variety of biomarkers as well as the numerous businesses' products in development is anticipated to contribute to the market's expansion.
Regional Insights
North America dominated the market This is attributed due to an increase in incidences of cancer in various organs, a strong healthcare infrastructure, the presence of significant competitors, and an increase in healthcare spending in this region. Furthermore, the increase in American studies suggests a decrease in the age-specific risk of Alzheimer's disease and other dementias in the United States and other high-income Western nations over the previous 25 years. As a result of the rising demand for biomarkers for diagnosis, an increase in Parkinson's disease in males aged 70 and older is anticipated to support market expansion in this region.
Leading Competitors
The leading competitors in the global neurological biomarkers market are:
Merck KGaA
Darmstadt
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc
Neurobio
Shimadzu Corporation
Quanterix
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
BioMerieux
PerkinElmer Inc
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc
Myriad Rbm (Myriad Genetics, Inc)
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global neurological biomarkers market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.
Segmentation based on Type
Genomic
Proteomic
Metabolomic
Others
Segmentation based on Application
Parkinson's Disease
Alzheimer's Disease
Multiple Sclerosis
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
