Neonatal Intensive Care Market Size, With Industry Share, Growth, Trends Analysis By 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global neonatal intensive care market revenue was around US$ 2.8 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 4.6 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

A neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) is called an intensive care unit (ICU). It specializes in the treatment of sick or premature newborn infants. Neonatal refers to a child's first 28 days of life. Neonatal incubators, Infant ventilators, and infant warmers are just a few of the cutting-edge tools available in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Increase in the prevalence of newborn disorders and difficulties, such as overweight and underweight babies, respiratory distress, and birth abnormalities, necessitating special care and admission to NICUs to boost the market growth.

Rising R&D efforts for improvements in neonatal intensive care and product approvals fuel the market expansion.

Rising pregnancy rates and growing concerns about newborn care may drive the market.

A surge in healthcare costs and better healthcare infrastructure in developing countries. Such, these factors propel the market growth.

Government initiatives to offer high-tech healthcare facilities at affordable prices boost market expansion.

An expansion in private hospitals and an increase in demand for modern newborn intensive care facilities. Thus, these factors contribute to driving the market.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. Due to the government enacted a lockdown, the supply chain was severely damaged. During the crisis, the healthcare sector provided life-saving and COVID-19-related items. In addition, the market's expansion is further constrained by the global economic downturn. However, neonatal intensive care market growth is expected to stabilize in the coming years and begin to recover in 2022.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific dominated the market in terms of the highest shares and is anticipated to dominate during the forecast period. This is attributed due to increased product launches, rising healthcare costs, and a sizable population in this region.

However, North America is anticipated to experience significant growth due to the region's established healthcare infrastructure, improvement in healthcare building, and the presence of important companies in this region.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global neonatal intensive care market are:

Medtronic PLC

Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt Ltd

3M Company

Medicor Elektronika

Vygon (UK) Ltd

Masimo Corporation

Ningbo David Medical Device Co Ltd

Mediprema Group

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Atom Medica

AngioDynamics

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Terumo Corporation

Zhengzhou Dison Instrument and Meter Co. Ltd

Dr?gerwerk AG & Co

Fanem Medical Devices

GE Company

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global neonatal intensive care market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, End User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product

Warmers

Incubators

o Hybrid Incubator

o Normal Incubator

o Transport Incubator

Monitoring Devices

Respiratory Devices

Phototherapy Equipment

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Neonatal Hypothermia & Low Birth Weight

Jaundice

Others

Segmentation based on End User

Hospitals

Maternity Hospitals

Neonatal & Pediatric Hospital

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South Americ

