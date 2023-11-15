Paper Straw Market Size, 2023 Global Growth, Key Players And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global paper straw market revenue was around US$ 865.3 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 3016.2 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
Paper straw is a small, flexible tube used to suck liquid into the mouth that is made of waterproof paper. Several thin paper reels are passed through a glue bath during the production of paper straws. Then, a lengthy paper cylinder is formed by winding together these tacky reels. After being trimmed to size, the lengthy cylinder tubes are subsequently packaged and transported.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Government initiatives to end the use of plastic and severe regulatory restrictions on the production of utensils from conventional plastic items. Thus, these factors are anticipated to drive the market growth.
The majority of producers in sectors including packaging, textiles, and agriculture are turning to bio-based products for the production of straws to boost market growth.
Strict government rules and the installation of equipment needed to manufacture paper straws may hamper the market expansion.
Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. Due to the government enacted a lockdown, manufacturing operations were suspended or limited. This resulted in a decrease in the production of various pieces of equipment required to make paper straws as well as decreased their demand in the market. On the other hand, businesses are progressively returning to their normal levels of production and services. It is anticipated that this will result in businesses restarting at full capacity, which will assist the share to recover by the end of 2021.
Regional Insights
Europe dominated the market in terms of the highest shares and is predicted to expand in the projection period. The use of drinking straws in the food service sector has increased in this region due to the strict limits on single-use plastic products. Furthermore, the majority of manufacturers in industries including textiles, packaging, and agriculture are using bio-based products to generate straws, which boosts the market expansion in the region.
Leading Competitors
The leading competitors in the global paper straw market are:
Charta Global
BioPak
Fuling Global Inc
Shenzhen Grizzlies Industries Co. Ltd
Aleco Industrial Co. Ltd
Yutong Eco-Technology Suqian Co. Ltd
Huhtamaki Oyj
Hoffmaster Group
Ningbo Jiangbei Shenyu Industry and Trade Co. Ltd
Soton Daily Necessities Co. Ltd
Focus Technology Co. Ltd
Lollicup USA
Transcend Packaging Ltd
Footprint
Tipi Straws
Bygreen
Canada Brown Eco Products Ltd
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global paper straw market segmentation focuses on Product, Material, Application, and Region.
Segmentation based on Product
Printed
Non-printed
Segmentation based on Material
Virgin paper
Recycled paper
Segmentation based on Application
Foodservice
Household
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
