Paper Straw Market Size, 2023 Global Growth, Key Players And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global paper straw market revenue was around US$ 865.3 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 3016.2 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Paper straw is a small, flexible tube used to suck liquid into the mouth that is made of waterproof paper. Several thin paper reels are passed through a glue bath during the production of paper straws. Then, a lengthy paper cylinder is formed by winding together these tacky reels. After being trimmed to size, the lengthy cylinder tubes are subsequently packaged and transported.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Government initiatives to end the use of plastic and severe regulatory restrictions on the production of utensils from conventional plastic items. Thus, these factors are anticipated to drive the market growth.

The majority of producers in sectors including packaging, textiles, and agriculture are turning to bio-based products for the production of straws to boost market growth.

Strict government rules and the installation of equipment needed to manufacture paper straws may hamper the market expansion.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. Due to the government enacted a lockdown, manufacturing operations were suspended or limited. This resulted in a decrease in the production of various pieces of equipment required to make paper straws as well as decreased their demand in the market. On the other hand, businesses are progressively returning to their normal levels of production and services. It is anticipated that this will result in businesses restarting at full capacity, which will assist the share to recover by the end of 2021.

Regional Insights

Europe dominated the market in terms of the highest shares and is predicted to expand in the projection period. The use of drinking straws in the food service sector has increased in this region due to the strict limits on single-use plastic products. Furthermore, the majority of manufacturers in industries including textiles, packaging, and agriculture are using bio-based products to generate straws, which boosts the market expansion in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global paper straw market are:

Charta Global

BioPak

Fuling Global Inc

Shenzhen Grizzlies Industries Co. Ltd

Aleco Industrial Co. Ltd

Yutong Eco-Technology Suqian Co. Ltd

Huhtamaki Oyj

Hoffmaster Group

Ningbo Jiangbei Shenyu Industry and Trade Co. Ltd

Soton Daily Necessities Co. Ltd

Focus Technology Co. Ltd

Lollicup USA

Transcend Packaging Ltd

Footprint

Tipi Straws

Bygreen

Canada Brown Eco Products Ltd

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global paper straw market segmentation focuses on Product, Material, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product

Printed

Non-printed

Segmentation based on Material

Virgin paper

Recycled paper

Segmentation based on Application

Foodservice

Household

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

