Paraben Market Size, 2023 Share, Key Players, Growth Trends, And Forecast Analysis

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global paraben market revenue was around US$ 91.4 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 165.1 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
Parabens are the analogous esters of para-hydroxybenzoic acid. They are very good at preventing the development of the fungus, bacteria, and yeast that can destroy food. Their antimicrobial properties work well against gram-positive fungi and bacteria. It is used in personal care and cosmetics, pharmaceutical, beverages and food, and other industries.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Rise in paraben applications across several enterprises, including food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and others is anticipated to fuel market growth.
An increase in demand from the cosmetics and personal care industry is expected to propel the market expansion.
An increase in demand for processed foods is predicted to create opportunities for the key players in the market.
The harmful effects including reproductive issues and skin irritation are anticipated to limit market growth.
Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. Due to the government enacted by lockdown, the export and import of compounds like parabens slowed down. In addition, during the crisis, the sales of cosmetics and personal care products were severely disrupted because the cosmetics and personal care industry is the primary end-user of parabens.
However, parabens have become more popular during the pandemic as a food preservative due to their antibacterial characteristics. The food industry mandates that food preservatives have antioxidant properties to increase product shelf life and stop potentially dangerous microbial activity. Manufacturers are forced to use food preservatives like parabens to extend the shelf life of food goods due to the increased demand for processed foods that are convenient and have antioxidant capabilities.
Regional Insights
North America dominated the market in terms of the highest revenue shares. This is attributed due to paraben's anti-microbial qualities. It is widely utilized as a preservative in cosmetic items in this region. In addition, it is an ingredient in a variety of cosmetics, including hair care items, moisturizers, and cosmetics for shaving. These are very effective at stopping the development of yeast, bacteria, and fungus, which can cause food to spoil. It is used as a preservative to increase shelf life and prevent the formation of germs and mold. Thus, these factors boost the market growth in this region.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17925
Leading Competitors
The leading competitors in the global paraben market are:
Nu Skin International
ChemPoint
Johnson and Johnson Consumer Inc
Sharon Laboratories
Hexon Laboratories Private Limited
Zhejiang Sheng Xiao Chemical Co Ltd
Shandong Ailitong New Material Co. Ltd
Shreeji Pharma International
Ueno Fine Chemicals Industry Ltd
Jiangsu Huanxin High-Tech Materials Co. Ltd
The Estee Lauder Companies Inc
Croda International Plc
Toronto Research Chemicals
Central Drug House (P) Ltd
DuPont de Nemours
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global paraben market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.
Segmentation based on Type
Methylparaben
Propylparaben
Butylparaben
Others
Segmentation based on Application
Pharmaceutical
Cosmetics and Personal Care
Food and Beverages
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Table of Content
Chapter 1: Global Paraben Industry Overview
Chapter 3: Market Dynamics
Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles
Chapter 5: Global Paraben market Competition, by Players
Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions
Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application
Chapter 8: Global Paraben Industry Segment by Type
Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders
Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors
Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter 13: Global Paraben market Size Forecast (2023-2031).
Continue....
Reasons to Buy This Report
(A) The research provides valuable insights for top administration, policymakers, professionals, product advancements, sales managers, and stakeholders in the market. It helps them make informed decisions and strategize effectively.
(B) The report offers comprehensive analysis of Paraben market revenues on a global, regional, and country level, projecting trends until 2030. This data allows companies to assess their market share, identify growth opportunities, and explore new markets.
(C) The research includes segmentation of the Paraben market based on types, applications, technologies, and end-uses. This segmentation enables leaders to plan their products and allocate resources based on the expected growth rates of each segment.
(D) Analysis of the Paraben market benefits investors by providing insights into market scope, position, key drivers, challenges, restraints, expansion opportunities, and potential threats. This information helps them make informed investment decisions.
(E) The report offers a detailed analysis of competitors, their key strategies, and market positioning. This knowledge allows businesses to better understand the competition and plan their own strategies accordingly.
(F) The study helps evaluate Paraben business predictions by region, key countries, and top companies, providing valuable information for investment planning and decision-making.
About Report Ocean:
Report Ocean is a renowned provider of market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients in various industries. Their goal is to assist clients in achieving their top line and bottom line objectives, thereby enhancing their market share in today's competitive environment. As a trusted source for innovative market research reports, Report Ocean serves as a comprehensive solution for individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.
COMTEX_443487688/2796/2023-11-15T00:17:36
MENAFN15112023007451016085ID1107425530
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.