Paraben Market Size, 2023 Share, Key Players, Growth Trends, And Forecast Analysis

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global paraben market revenue was around US$ 91.4 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 165.1 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Parabens are the analogous esters of para-hydroxybenzoic acid. They are very good at preventing the development of the fungus, bacteria, and yeast that can destroy food. Their antimicrobial properties work well against gram-positive fungi and bacteria. It is used in personal care and cosmetics, pharmaceutical, beverages and food, and other industries.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Rise in paraben applications across several enterprises, including food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and others is anticipated to fuel market growth.

An increase in demand from the cosmetics and personal care industry is expected to propel the market expansion.

An increase in demand for processed foods is predicted to create opportunities for the key players in the market.

The harmful effects including reproductive issues and skin irritation are anticipated to limit market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. Due to the government enacted by lockdown, the export and import of compounds like parabens slowed down. In addition, during the crisis, the sales of cosmetics and personal care products were severely disrupted because the cosmetics and personal care industry is the primary end-user of parabens.

However, parabens have become more popular during the pandemic as a food preservative due to their antibacterial characteristics. The food industry mandates that food preservatives have antioxidant properties to increase product shelf life and stop potentially dangerous microbial activity. Manufacturers are forced to use food preservatives like parabens to extend the shelf life of food goods due to the increased demand for processed foods that are convenient and have antioxidant capabilities.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the market in terms of the highest revenue shares. This is attributed due to paraben's anti-microbial qualities. It is widely utilized as a preservative in cosmetic items in this region. In addition, it is an ingredient in a variety of cosmetics, including hair care items, moisturizers, and cosmetics for shaving. These are very effective at stopping the development of yeast, bacteria, and fungus, which can cause food to spoil. It is used as a preservative to increase shelf life and prevent the formation of germs and mold. Thus, these factors boost the market growth in this region.

Segmentation Analysis

The global paraben market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Methylparaben

Propylparaben

Butylparaben

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Food and Beverages

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

