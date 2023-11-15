PA66 Market Size, By In-Depth Analysis Of Revenue Forecast And Competitive Landscape 2023-2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global PA66 market revenue was around US$ 6.1 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 9.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

PA66 is also referred to as Nylon 66. It is a monofilament that can be used for surgical sutures, brushes, fishing lines, and tennis strings. Flexible packaging frequently uses PA66 to save weight while preserving product freshness. It increases the shelf life of that product by preventing oxygen, ultraviolet radiation, and moisture from degrading the quality and flavor of food.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Increased use of PA66 in many sectors, including electrical & electronics, automotive, construction, textile, consumer products, packaging, and others. Thus, these factors are anticipated to fuel the market growth.

Growing demand from both established and developing nations is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the key players in the market.

Polyamides are a preferred material among automakers due to their durability and wear resistance. These two qualities are crucial in the construction of the car. Thus, rising demand for lightweight automobiles boosts market expansion.

The presence of alternatives is expected to impede market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the market. Due to the government enacted a lockdown, widespread production halts in Europe, unrest in Chinese part shipments, and the shutdown of American assembly factories. During the crisis, the closure of manufacturing facilities, production decreased. However, as markets have increasingly expanded, production from manufacturing facilities has started in the second half of 2020, which is positive for the PA66 market.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific dominated the market in terms of the highest revenue. In this region, PA66 is used in carpet fibers, molded parts, and textile fibers. Both the industrial and fashion sectors use polyamide 66. It is used to create sheer clothing and is lightweight. In addition, in the region, it is used in many different products, including backpacks, book bags, wedding gowns, flak jackets, bridal veils, ponchos, sports shoes, camera cases, umbrellas, socks, swimsuits, caps, gloves, luggage, and a lot more. Furthermore, China will produce more than half of the world's polyamide capacity in the coming years and it will consume roughly one-third of the world's nylon resin.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global PA66 market are:

SABIC

DuPont de Nemours Inc

LEALEA

BASF SE

Arkema S.A

Kurary

Evonik Industries Ag

Ascend Performance Materials

Radici Group

Honeywell International Inc

Koninklijke DSM N.V

Huntsman Corporation

Toray Group

Lanxess

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global PA66 market segmentation focuses on Form, End-use Industry, and Region.

Segmentation based on Form

Tubes

Others

Sheet

Rod

Segmentation based on End-use Industry

Automotive

o Exterior

o Interior

Electricals and Electronics

o EV Charging Connectors

o Miniature Circuit Breakers

o Residual Current Device

o Contactors

o Others

Textile

Construction

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

