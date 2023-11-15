Massage Oil Market Size, 2023- Analysis, Share, Key Players, Growth Drivers, Trends 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global massage oil market revenue was around US$ 3.3 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 8.4 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Body massage oils are a blend of several oils, including carrier and essential massage oils. These oils are obtained organically from the leaves and blossoms of various plants, including olive, jojoba, sweet almond oils, coconut, grape, and nut seeds. Body muscles and delicate body tissues are massaged with these oils.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

- Health issues are widespread throughout all age groups, which raises the need for massage oil. Thus, growing awareness of the chiropractic community boosts market expansion.

- Massage oil lowers heart rate and blood pressure, enhancing immune system function, reducing pain and muscular tightness and tension, and promoting circulation, vitality, and alertness. As a result, these elements fuel market growth.

- Rising consumer awareness of the many advantages of regular massages. Thus, it is anticipated to fuel the market growth.

- The lack of availability of trained labor may limit the market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant negative impact on the market. The demand for stress-relieving and healthy lifestyle activities like oil massages has increased during the crisis. Sales of a range of massage oils surged due to a rise in the consumption of massage oils by wellness centers, spas, and medical therapies. However, travel restrictions and trade hurdles limited the supply.

Regional Insights

North America is predicted to dominate the market. This is due to an increase in health awareness in the United States and other countries in the region. Additionally, an increase in the substitution of refined oil and oil extracted using solvent techniques resulted from growing worries about unfavorable impacts on the environment. Thus, it is anticipated to be a major factor in driving the demand for the massage oil market.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global massage oil market are:

- Aura Cacia

- Bath and Body Works

- Scandal Candles Co

- Fabulous Frannie

- Soothing Touch Ltd

- Frontier Co op

- Master Massage

- Raven

- The Body Shop

- The Himalaya Drug Company

- Natural Bath and Body Products

- Kneipp-Werke Kneipp-Mittel-Zentrale GmbH

- Biotone

- Bon Vital

- Nature's Alchemy

- Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global massage oil market segmentation focuses on Product Type, End User, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

- Coconut Oil

- Citrus Oil

- Others

- Olive Oil

- Almond Oil

Segmentation based on End User

- Adult

- Baby

Segmentation based on Application

- Spa and Wellness Centers

- Medical Therapeutics

- Others

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

- Specialty Stores

- E-commerce

- Others

Segmentation based on Region

- North America

- The U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

- Europe

- Western Europe

- The UK

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Rest of Western Europe

- Eastern Europe

- Poland

- Russia

- Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- Australia & New Zealand

- ASEAN

- Rest of Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa (MEA)

- UAE

- Saudi Arabia

- South Africa

- Rest of MEA

- South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Rest of South America

