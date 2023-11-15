Incentive Travel Market Size, Trends And Opportunities And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global incentive travel market revenue was around US$ 42.6 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 216.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Incentive travel is used by managers to reward and inspire sales representatives, distributors, dealers, factory workers, support staff, and even customers. When sales employees meet their goals, the corporation compensates them with trips. A typical incentive vacation includes hotel accommodations, tour packages, and organized events like meals, parties, and games.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

- Travel incentives are given out by sales goals. Thus, this may even encourage friendly competition within the organization. These components also contribute to a better organizational culture, which drives market growth.

- Using incentive travel as a final-quarter reward for the team is thought to be a smart way to make it more of a staff retreat where employees who have worked together all year can spend time getting to know one another better. Thus, it is anticipated to boost the market growth.

- A shift in organizations' attitudes towards incentive programs based on travel is anticipated to boost market expansion.

- The political environment, traveler security, currency fluctuations in the country of destination, and company budget are some factors that constrain the market.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. The players engaged in the industry incurred significant income losses due to travel and tourism restrictions implemented by governments around the world to stop the spread of the coronavirus. As a result, the majority of incentive trips were either canceled or delayed. The demand for travel incentives is anticipated to develop quickly throughout the projected period due to rising employee knowledge of their advantages.

However, in the post-pandemic, some businesses have noticed a sudden increase in the demand for incentive travel as they focus on keeping top talent and encouraging healthy competition.

Regional Insights

Europe dominated the market in terms of the highest revenue. This is attributed to the region's rising employment rate, along with its stunning and alluring destinations that are ideal for incentivizing travelers to enjoy their free time with their families. They are also suitable for corporate events to be held. Additionally, this region has been a well-liked incentive travel destination for visitors from around the world, which has helped the market growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global incentive travel market are:

- Carlson Wagonlit Travel

- ITA Group

- Meetings & Incentives Worldwide

- Access Destination Services

- Travel Leaders Group

- Direct Travel

- CWT

- Adelman Travel

- ATPI LTD

- One10

- Maritz

- BI Worldwide

- BCD Group

- Booking Holdings

- cievents

- IBTM

- Creative Group

- CSI DMC

- Frosch

- ATG

- Omega World Travel

- Travel Edge

- Expedia Group

- The Freeman Company

- The Interpublic Group of Companies

- Conference Care Ltd

- 360 destination group

- Fareportal

- Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global incentive travel market segmentation focuses Industry Type, End User, Source and Region.

Segmentation based on Industry Type

- Healthcare

- Banking and Finance

- Manufacturing

- IT

- Retail

- Hospitality

- Others

Segmentation based on End User

- Individuals

- Corporate Institutions

- Others

Segmentation based on Source

- Domestic

- International

Segmentation based on Region

- North America

- The U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

- Europe

- Western Europe

- The UK

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Rest of Western Europe

- Eastern Europe

- Poland

- Russia

- Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- Australia & New Zealand

- ASEAN

- Rest of Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa (MEA)

- UAE

- Saudi Arabia

- South Africa

- Rest of MEA

- South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Rest of South America

