Medical Clothing Market Size, Growth, Top Key Player, Key Segments, Current Trends And Future Prospect To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global medical clothing market revenue was around US$ 42.6 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 96.8 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Medical clothing protects from pollutants and bodily fluids, especially when receiving treatment for illnesses in hospitals and other healthcare institutions. Sharp injuries, blood-borne diseases, laser plumes, latex allergies, dangerous chemicals, and other threats are among the occupational hazards faced by medical workers like doctors, nurses, and staff.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

- Hospitalization is advised for chronic illnesses and infections that are more common in geriatric patients. Therefore, the growing elderly population fuels the demand for medical clothing.

- Rising healthcare spending and increased awareness of hospital-acquired infections. Such factors propel the market growth.

- An increase in government efforts to provide better healthcare facilities may drive market expansion.

- Increase in ambulatory surgery centers, private hospital sectors, and medical tourism. Such, these factors fuel the market.

- Rising prevalence of chronic disorders like diabetes, hypertension, and cancer. Thus, it is anticipated to boost the market expansion.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the market. During the crisis, the demand for protective medical clothing increased, and the supply chain was affected. During the pandemic, the whole healthcare sector has concentrated on developing life-saving and COVID-19-related products. Additionally, clothing protects healthcare professionals from virus infection and aids reduced the spread of infection. As a result, the healthcare industry has also been reorganized to offer safer healthcare facilities. Therefore, it is projected that the market will expand following the pandemic.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the market in terms of the major shares. This is attributed due the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, its developed healthcare system, and the presence of major players in this region.

However, the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to increase significant growth because of its large population base, rising frequency of infectious diseases, and improved healthcare infrastructure in the region

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global medical clothing market are:

- Cherokee Uniforms

- VESTEX protects

- Smith+Nephew

- Cardinal Health Inc

- Carhartt

- Narang Medical Limited

- 3M

- Medline Industries

- Landau Uniforms

- Barco Uniforms

- Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global medical clothing market segmentation focuses on Product, Usage, End User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product

- Surgical drapes and gowns

? Reusable

? Disposable

- Facial protection

- Gloves

- Other

Segmentation based on Usage

- Health worker

- Patients

Segmentation based on End User

- Hospitals and Clinics

- Ambulatory Surgical Centers

- Others

Segmentation based on Region

- North America

- The U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

- Europe

- Western Europe

- The UK

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Rest of Western Europe

- Eastern Europe

- Poland

- Russia

- Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- Australia & New Zealand

- ASEAN

- Rest of Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa (MEA)

- UAE

- Saudi Arabia

- South Africa

- Rest of MEA

- South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Rest of South America

