Level Gauge Market Size, Share, Analysis, Growth Statistics, Trends And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global level gauge market revenue was around US$ 1.7 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 2.6 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

A level gauge is a device or sensor that is utilized to measure the level of liquids or fluids. tank or vessel is poured into an upright chamber that houses the gauge. The edge of the line between the liquid and vapor in the chamber defines the fluid level in the chamber which is equivalent to the fluid volume in the tank.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

- Rise in the usage of automatic tank gauge systems, which has increased the use of level gauge systems fueling the market growth.

- An increase in government spending in the marine, water treatment, marine, and power & energy sectors propel the market expansion.

- Expansion of the oil and gas, chemical, and water treatment industries as well as the robust industrial activity worldwide. Thus, it is anticipated that these factors to create lucrative opportunities in the market.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. Due to the government enacted a lockdown, several manufacturers had to halt operations in nations like India, China, and the U.S. Sales for level gauge firms were negatively damaged by this break. Additionally, a scarcity of laborers and raw materials restricted the supply of level gauge system equipment, which slowed down the market growth. However, it is predicted that the reopening of industrial facilities and the release of coronavirus disease vaccines will result in the reopening of businesses.

Regional Insights

Europe dominated the market in terms of the highest share. This is due to the continued investment in the water treatment, chemical, marine, and food and beverage sectors in Spain, Germany, and the UK.

However, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to see an increase in the usage of level gauges during the forecast period. This is attributed due to the growth of the petrochemical, chemical, and oil & gas sectors.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global level gauge market are:

- ABB Ltd

- Vega

- Barksdale Control Products

- Yokogawa

- Honeywell International Inc

- Jbj Techniques Limited

- Krueger Sentry Gauge

- BinMaster

- Keller America

- Jogler

- SensorsONE

- Omega Engineering

- MTS

- KOBOLD Instruments

- General instruments

- Ayvaz

- KROHNE Ltd

- Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global level gauge market segmentation focuses on Type, Technology, End-user Industry, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

- Tank Level Gauges

- Fuel Level Gauges

- Water Level Gauges

- Mechanical Level Gauges

Segmentation based on Technology

- Magnetic

o Indicator systems

? Capsule Shuttle

? Bicolour Rollers

- Reflexive

- Transparent

- Others

Segmentation based on End-user Industry

- Oil and Gas

- Chemical

- Water Treatment

- Marine

- Others

Segmentation based on Region

- North America

- The U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

- Europe

- Western Europe

- The UK

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Rest of Western Europe

- Eastern Europe

- Poland

- Russia

- Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- Australia & New Zealand

- ASEAN

- Rest of Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa (MEA)

- UAE

- Saudi Arabia

- South Africa

- Rest of MEA

- South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Rest of South America

