Grass Fed Protein Market Size, Trends, Growth Analysis, Share, Research Report And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global grass fed protein market revenue was around US$ 122.9 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 281.9 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Grass-fed protein is drawn in the process of creating cheese out of milk from farm animals that only eat grass. Since no chemicals or pesticides are used in this sector of farming, it requires more time and effort than typical farming and produces higher-quality goods.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

-Lean muscle mass maintenance and growth are aided by consuming dairy protein, which includes grass-fed products. This is one of the major factors increasing demand for grass-fed protein.

-Growing health concerns and a global push towards healthy products are the trends of the market.

-The industry's availability of protein products through a range of channels, such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, and online sales channels, opens up several opportunities for the market.

-Excessive consumption of protein is the major factor to constrain market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak increased concerns caused towards health across the world. People are turning to healthier products, which had a beneficial effect on the market. The grass-fed protein business had a labor shortage due to the closure of the manufacturing plants entirely or partially. Furthermore, the supply chains halted due to the travel restrictions. However, acquired some pace after lockdown limitations were relaxed, and due to product innovation and a vast global product offering, demand is anticipated to increase substantially in the coming years.

Regional Insights

Europe dominated the market. This is attributed due to an increase in regional consumer preference. Governments in this region, including those of the United States, France, and Germany offer subsidiaries to support grass-fed farming. In addition, it is anticipated that urban population expansion, higher living standards, and rising disposable income will all contribute to the grass-fed protein market growth in this region.

However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have a growth rate due to advancements in product innovation as well as lucrative product offerings with a variety of flavors in the grass-fed protein business.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global grass-fed protein market are:

-Gnarly Nutrition

-Promix Nutrition

-Organic valley

-Now foods

-Naked Nutrition

-Kerry Group

-NutraBio labs

-Fonterra

-Arla Foods Ingredients

-MusclePharm

-Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global grass fed protein market segmentation focuses Product Type, Flavor, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

-Powder

-Shakes & drinks

-Bars

-Others

Segmentation based on Flavor

-Chocolate

-Vanilla

-Others

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

-Hypermarket/Supermarket

-Online sales channel

-Specialty stores

Segmentation based on Region

-North America

-The U.S.

-Canada

-Mexico

-Europe

-Western Europe

-The UK

-Germany

-France

-Italy

-Spain

-Rest of Western Europe

-Eastern Europe

-Poland

-Russia

-Rest of Europe

-Asia Pacific

-China

-India

-Japan

-Australia & New Zealand

-ASEAN

-Rest of Asia Pacific

-Middle East & Africa (MEA)

-UAE

-Saudi Arabia

-South Africa

-Rest of MEA

-South America

-Brazil

-Argentina

-Rest of South America

