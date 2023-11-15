Media Monitoring Tools Market Size, Report Outlook, Growth, Key Players, Revenue, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global media monitoring tools market revenue was around US$ 3.8 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 13.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Media monitoring is a method for measuring communication and marketing tactics, tracking target markets, and learning consumer attitudes. Users can monitor brand, item, and service mentions in all media, including traditional print, online, television, and social. This comprises both text and visuals, both of which can have a significant influence.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

- The rise in the use of cloud-based solutions and the demand for efficient competition analysis boosts market growth.

- The requirement for effective crisis management equipment in media monitoring tools creates a positive impact on market expansion.

- Developments in AI and machine learning would provide lucrative potential for market expansion.

- Expensive initial deployment costs, service fees, and data privacy issues. Such factors constrain market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the market. During the lockdown, a growth rate during the period due to a significantly expanded digital and online presence. Additionally, strict social restrictions forced people to remain in their homes, which helped the media monitoring tools market to expand at the time.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. It is attributed due to the large concentration of suppliers offering media monitoring tools solutions, including Hootsuite Inc, Glean Info, and Critical Mention. However, due to the region's quick technical and economic advancements,

However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience considerable growth throughout the forecast period. Quick technical and economic advancements in this region are anticipated to drive market growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global media monitoring tools market are:

- Snap Inc

- The Social Media Research Foundation

- BoomSonar Suite

- Hootsuite Inc

- Agility PR Solutions LLC

- Sprinklr

- Critical Mention

- Buzzcapture

- SemanticForce

- TVEyes Inc

- Coosto

- M-Brain

- Ubermetrics Technologies GmbH

- YouScan

- Cision US Inc

- Lucidya

- Talkwalker Inc

- Burrelles

- Meltwater

- --- Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global media monitoring tools market segmentation focuses on Component, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Segmentation based on Component

- Software

- Service

Segmentation based on Deployment Model

- On-Premise

- Cloud

Segmentation based on Enterprise Size

- Large Enterprises

- SMEs

Segmentation based on Application

- Print Media Monitoring

- Social Media Monitoring

? Marketing

? Monitoring and Analytics

? Asset and content Management

? Risk and Compliance

- Broadcast Media Monitoring

- Online Media Monitoring

- Others

Segmentation based on Industry Vertical

- BFSI

- Healthcare

- Media and Entertainment

- Retail and E Commerce

- IT and Telecom

- Others

Segmentation based on Region

- North America

- The U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

- Europe

- Western Europe

- The UK

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Rest of Western Europe

- Eastern Europe

- Poland

- Russia

- Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- Australia & New Zealand

- ASEAN

- Rest of Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa (MEA)

- UAE

- Saudi Arabia

- South Africa

- Rest of MEA

- South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Rest of South America

